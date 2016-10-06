Head-turning camera puts new spin on Tokyo tourist sites

Talk about revolutionary. Ricoh’s Theta S camera shoots 360 degrees and turns out head-spinning spherical images when paired with an image-processing app. The camera, which has two lenses, can be hand-held or triggered by remote control.

It turns well-known Tokyo tourist sites into scenes of fantasy, producing images that might come straight from “Alice in Wonderland.”

The busy Shibuya scramble crossing, where up to 3,000 people surge across the intersection every time the light turns green, becomes a small, densely populated planet with buildings sticking out like trees.

The nearby statue of Hachiko, the district’s most famous dog, can be made to watch over the crowds, as it waited loyally for its deceased owner to come back in the 1930s.

An image of Sensoji Temple’s Kaminarimon gate in the Asakusa district makes the giant red lantern pop out.

Taking the same, rabbit-hole-like approach, downtown Shinjuku gets its neon-lit buildings squashed together.

In short, the camera’s images make a walk in the park or a stroll on the streets more intriguing, and you can easily share the fun on social media. A pinch and a click on Theta’s app allows users to edit the photos and post them online.

For a 360-degree image of the photos and more, visit The Japan Times website at jtim.es/7ivD304RL7R.

This section explores in photographs neighborhoods of interest.