Recall-replaced Samsung smartphone spews smoke, prompts jetliner evacuation

An overheated Samsung device created smoke that caused a plane to be evacuated at Louisville International Airport on Wednesday, an official said.

The smoke prompted Southwest Airlines to evacuate the plane before it departed for Baltimore, Louisville Metro Arson Capt. Kevin Fletcher told news outlets.

A total of 75 people, including crew members, were evacuated from the flight, and no one was injured, said airport authority spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin.

Fletcher said there was minor damage to the plane’s carpet where the device was dropped.

U.S. safety regulators announced a formal recall last month of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after a spate of fires led to injuries and property damage.

Sarah Green, of New Albany, Indiana, was quoted by The Courier-Journal as saying that her husband, Brian, told her his Galaxy Note 7 made a popping noise and started smoking after he powered it down. Green said the phone had been replaced about two weeks ago due to the recall.

She said he called her from another person’s phone to tell her what happened.

Fire department Capt. Sal Melendez said the device overheated during the flight crew’s safety demonstration.

Samsung said in a statement that the company is working with authorities to recover the device and confirm the cause.