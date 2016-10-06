Fujitsu looking to integrate PC business with Lenovo

Fujitsu Ltd. is considering integrating its personal computer business with China’s Lenovo Group Inc., the world’s biggest PC manufacturer, a source said Wednesday.

The Japanese electronics maker is expected to spin off its PC business and Lenovo is likely to invest in it, the source said. If the investment is realized, Lenovo will probably take a majority stake, the source added.

As the domestic market is set to continue shrinking, Fujitsu, maker of the FMV PC series, would aim to bolster its competitiveness by joining hands with Lenovo.

In Japan, Lenovo has a joint venture with NEC Corp., NEC Lenovo Japan Group. The venture ranks top in the Japanese PC market with a nearly 30 percent share, followed by Fujitsu with a share of more than 15 percent.

Fujitsu will go ahead with negotiations with Lenovo with the aim of including their integration plan in its new business strategy to be released late this month, the source said, adding it may take longer before striking a deal due to issues yet to be resolved.

Fujitsu had negotiated a trilateral merger with Toshiba Corp.’s PC business and Vaio Corp., a spinoff from Sony Corp. After the talks broke down, Fujitsu negotiated with overseas makers and chose Lenovo.