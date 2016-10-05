Two Pyongyang officials in Beijing seek to defect to Japan: Seoul daily

Two North Korean officials stationed in Beijing are seeking to defect to Japan, a Seoul daily reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source.

The officials expressed their intention to defect in late September and the governments of Japan and China have been discussing the matter, the JoongAng Ilbo reported.

One of them has been involved in securing medical supplies for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and has a relative living in Japan, the daily reported. He and his wife and their daughter have left the residence in Beijing for North Korean diplomats and contacted Japanese officials with hopes to defect to Japan where their relatives live, the daily quoted the source as saying.

The other official had also been living with the family in the residence for North Korean diplomats in Beijing, the report said.

The South Korean government is also involved in the negotiations for the other official, it reported.

Sources close to the Japanese Embassy in Beijing Wednesday denied the report.