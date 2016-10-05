Koike seeks to cap costs for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike indicated her intention Tuesday to set an upper limit on expenses for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in the capital.

“Setting an upper limit on Olympics costs is an important agenda item that needs to be considered,” Koike said in a question-and-answer session at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly. It was the first such session for Koike, who was elected in late July.

On a proposed review of three Olympic competition venues, including a rowing and canoe competition facility, Koike said the metropolitan government will make efforts to draw a certain conclusion in about a month.

The review was recently proposed by an investigative team commissioned by the metropolitan government. The team warned that costs for hosting the 2020 Games could top ¥3 trillion if current plans are implemented.

“It will be the final chance for us to review the expenses,” Koike said, noting the review will also cover security and other costs.

Koike also said she supports a proposal to have Fukushima Prefecture host baseball and softball games at the 2020 Games. The proposal is significant as Tokyo is preparing for the games as an event to showcase progress in the reconstruction of northeastern areas hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, she said.

As for a review of the roles of the metropolitan government and others over the funding of the event and the construction of temporary facilities, Koike said that she wants to advance talks with the central government and the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee to reach a conclusion by the end of this year.

She also said the metropolitan government will strengthen its oversight of the organizing committee.

As for the planned fish market relocation, Koike said she takes seriously the issue of hollow underground structures being created, instead of a layer of fresh soil, under key facilities at the Toyosu site in Koto Ward.

The metropolitan government is in a crisis situation because it lacks a sense of tension, she said.

The Toyosu market was built to take over the functions of the aging Tsukiji food wholesale market in Chuo Ward. Soil-laying work was designed to address safety concerns after hazardous substances were detected at the Toyosu site.

A decision on when to relocate the market will be made following a comprehensive examination after confirming the safety of the new site, Koike said.

Koike brushed aside criticism that she announced her decision to postpone the relocation without reporting to the metropolitan assembly in advance.

She said that she had decided to postpone the relocation as she found it necessary to verify again the safety of the Toyosu site.

“I want the assembly to discuss the matter. I don’t think I make light of the assembly,” she said. The relocation was initially set for next month.

In addition, Koike said she will thoroughly disclose information on the Tsukiji market relocation, in principle.