Trump hit over PTSD vets’ remark as Clinton rips him for gaming tax system

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign defended comments he made on combat veterans and mental health on Monday, after some said his remarks implied service members diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were weak.

At an event with veterans in Herndon, Virginia, Trump called for better mental health services for those returning from combat, saying that while many are “strong,” others “can’t handle” what they have seen on the battlefield.

The response struck some as insulting to veterans struggling with PTSD, as the Republican candidate works to motivate traditionally conservative military voters to support him in the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a Trump adviser on military issues, said in a written statement that the candidate’s comments were taken out of context “in order to deceive voters and veterans.”

Marine Staff Sgt. Chad Robichaux, whose question at the event prompted Trump’s statement, said the critical reaction was “sickening” and accused others of manipulating Trump’s words.

“I took his comments to be thoughtful and understanding of the struggles many veterans have,” said Robichaux, an Afghanistan combat veteran who has been diagnosed with PTSD.

Trump made his remarks at an event hosted by a political action committee called Retired American Warriors. Trump has cast himself a champion of veterans during his campaign and in July pledged to reform federal programs for war veterans.

He attended a military preparatory school but did not serve in the U.S. military.

Joe Donnelly, a Democratic U.S. senator from Indiana, was one of the first to criticize Trump’s remarks.

“We need to dismiss the idea that mental health issues signify weakness, and reinforce that there is strength in seeking help,” Donnelly said in a written statement.

PTSD was among the most talked about topics on Twitter on Monday, as many social media users responded to Trump’s comments.

“@realDonaldTrump As a Veteran with PTSD, I’m stronger than you could ever be,” tweeted Kevin Plantz (@KevinPlantz).

“My husband served this country honorably,” tweeted Melissa Bird (@birdgirl1001). “He has #PTSD. #Trump has officially crossed the line for me and my family.”

Neither the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs nor the campaign for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, immediately returned requests for comment.

Clinton meanwhile tore into Trump’s tax history, business acumen and trustworthiness Monday as she sought to capitalize on news that the New York real estate mogul may not have paid federal taxes for years — one of several revelations that rattled the Republican presidential candidate’s campaign.

Campaigning at a downtown Toledo train station, Clinton cast Trump as a cold-hearted and bungling businessman who “represents the same rigged system that he claims he’s going to change.” She called for a new law requiring presidential candidates from major parties to release their tax returns, something Trump has refused to do, and she accused Trump of shirking his responsibility as a taxpayer.

“He’s taken corporate excess and made a business model out of it,” she said. “It’s Trump first and everyone else last.”

The Democrat’s broadside was her first response to a weekend New York Times report that Trump claimed a loss of nearly $916 million in a single year on his personal income taxes. The Times said the size of the loss could have allowed Trump to avoid owing federal taxes for nearly two decades, an assertion his campaign neither confirmed nor disputed.

Trump made no reference to the tax trouble at an event with veterans in Virginia Monday, but at a later event he said he had paid as little taxes “as legally possible” as was his duty as the head of a major real estate company.

He also dispatched several surrogates to mount his defense. His allies noted the Times report did not allege wrongdoing and they contended the Republican presidential candidate was a “genius” for using the tax system to rebuild his fortune.

The Clinton campaign seized on the comment with a new TV ad, asking “If not paying taxes makes him smart, what does that make the rest of us?”

In her remarks, a lengthy outline of her economic principles, Clinton mocked: “What kind of genius loses a billion dollars in a single year?”

Other Trump troubles mounted. Former cast and crew members from the reality TV show “The Apprentice” described for the first time his treatment of women on the set. The show insiders told The Associated Press that Trump rated female contestants by the size of their breasts and talked about which ones he’d like to have sex with.

The campaign issued a broad denial, calling the claims “totally false.”

Also Monday, the New York attorney general’s office ordered the Trump Foundation to immediately stop fundraising in the state, saying it isn’t registered to do so.

The back-to-back bad news piled on a week of Trump missteps and his increasingly aggressive personal attacks on Clinton. Since a rocky debate last week, Trump has engaged in a distracting feud with a former beauty queen he called “Miss Piggy” because she gained weight during her reign. He seemed to try to shift the conversation Saturday night when he suggested, without evidence, that Clinton may have cheated on her husband.

Trump’s campaign is searching for a way to rattle Clinton — while also getting control of its own message. The new revelations only make that harder. While the incomplete tax records published the Times show no irregularities, the size of Trump’s loss cuts at a core tenet of his presidential bid — his remarkable business success. Meanwhile, his boorish comments to women are threatening to turn away female voters.

Trump was more disciplined Monday at a forum hosted by the Retired American Warriors PAC.

Seizing an opportunity he missed on the debate stage last week, Trump went after Clinton’s commitment to fighting cybersecurity threats and pointed to her use of a private, email server when she served as secretary of state.

He said Clinton’s handling of classified emails on the server makes her “totally unfit” for the Oval Office. He said he would make cybersecurity an “immediate and top priority.”

“To truly make America safe, we must make cybersecurity a major priority — which I don’t believe we’re doing right now — for both government and the private sector,” Trump said. The Republican nominee was to hold two rallies in Colorado later Monday, and his campaign said he would accuse Clinton of using the State Department and the Clinton Foundation to enrich her family.

But Trump’s taxes dominated the conversation.

In a story published over the weekend, the Times said it received the first pages of Trump’s 1995 state income tax filings in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from an anonymous person. The filings show a net loss of $915,729,293 in federal taxable income for the year — losses of a magnitude that they might have allowed Trump to avoid paying taxes for years.

His campaign said that Trump had paid “hundreds of millions” of dollars in other kinds of taxes over the years, and Trump supporters noted the story did not allege any illegal tax dodging.

Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani called him “a genius at how to take advantage of legal remedies that can help your company survive and grow” on ABC’s “This Week.”

Trump faced down speculation that he may have sidestepped federal income taxes for more than a decade, acknowledging that he “brilliantly” used a tax code only he can understand and reform.

“I understand the tax codes better than almost anyone, which is why I am one who can truly fix them,” Trump told rallygoers in Pueblo, Colorado. “I understand it. I get it. That is what I commit to do. We want fairness.”

Earlier, Clinton accused Trump of gaming the tax system to avoid paying federal income taxes.

“Trump was taking from America with both hands and leaving the rest of us with the bill,” Clinton said Monday in Toledo, Ohio. “He’s taken corporate excess and made a business model out of it.”

Both candidates’ comments were their first since the New York Times reported late Saturday that Trump recorded a $916 million loss on his 1995 income tax returns, potentially allowing him to take large deductions for more than a decade.

Clinton used the report to hit Trump on one of his central arguments — that he is best suited to be president because of his business record — in a broader speech outlining her proposals aimed at raising corporate accountability and rooting out corporate malfeasance. “What kind of genius loses a billion dollars in a single year?” she said.

While it’s impossible to tell from the partial state tax records that the New York Times published, tax experts told the newspaper that the $916 million loss probably resulted from more than one year’s worth of activity.

Trump, unlike presidential candidates of both parties in recent times, has refused to release his tax returns. Clinton has posted nine years of tax returns for her and Bill Clinton online. And the campaign has said that together, the Clintons have released returns going back to 1977.

Clinton endorsed passage of a federal law requiring major-party nominees to release their tax returns. In May, Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, filed a bill he called the “Presidential Tax Transparency Act” that would require each major-party nominee to release his or her three most recent tax returns.

Trump on Monday gave no indication he would release his returns. He again argued that his understanding of tax laws makes him best suited to make changes.

Neither candidate has made specific proposals to change the tax law to prevent the sort of deductions Trump legally used.

The revelations about Trump’s taxes gave Clinton a salient example as she challenged corporate bad actors more broadly on Monday, using the example of a scandal at Wells Fargo & Co. over the creation of 2 million unauthorized accounts and the arbitration clauses in customers’ legitimate accounts that kept the fraud under wraps.

“It’s outrageous that eight years after a cowboy culture on Wall Street wrecked our economy, we’re still seeing powerful bankers playing fast and loose with the law,” she said. “We are not going to let corporations like Wells Fargo use these fine-print gotchas to escape corporate responsibility.”

Clinton said she would order agencies to use their existing authority to restrict the use of arbitration clauses and called on Congress to give agencies including the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Labor Department broader and clearer authority on the issue.

Judges have rejected lawsuits filed by Wells Fargo customers affected by bank workers’ creation of false accounts because those customers agreed to submit any disputes to an arbitrator when they signed contracts for legitimate accounts with the bank. Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee last month, Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf would not agree to stop enforcing the clause.

Top Senate Democrats including Patrick Leahy, Sherrod Brown, and Elizabeth Warren wrote to Stumpf, calling for action on the issue and pointing to it as a reason why the creation of false accounts went on for years. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is working on finalizing a rule that would allow groups of people to band together to pursue class-action lawsuits when they believe they’ve been wronged. Brown, who represents Ohio, announced plans Monday to introduce legislation that would allow existing Wells Fargo customers to go to court even if they signed contracts that included arbitration clauses for their legitimate accounts.

Monday was Clinton’s first stop in Ohio since early September. With polls showing Trump holding a lead in the state, a crucial electoral battleground, her campaign was an attempting to keep the state in play. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is scheduled to make a two-day swing through small Ohio towns.

Clinton has extended her lead over Trump in several other battlegrounds and in national polls conducted since their first debate on Sept. 26. She and Trump are scheduled to face each other again Oct. 9 in St. Louis.