Trump vows to fix tax system he exploits but plan would let rich pay less

The leak of some of Donald Trump’s tax returns highlights enormous disparities in the tax code between high-income businesses and individuals and everyone else that may have allowed the Republican presidential nominee to avoid paying federal income taxes for nearly 20 years.

Trump claimed more than $900 million in losses in 1995, enough to legally reduce his tax bill to zero for as many as 18 years, the New York Times reported on Sunday after receiving three pages of what appeared to be Trump’s tax returns filed in three states that year. Trump has broken with precedent and refused to release his tax returns during his presidential campaign, making it impossible to fully assess his finances and history of tax payments. But the 1995 loss likely lowered his future payments significantly or eliminated them altogether, because provisions in the tax code let businesses deduct losses from future income, decreasing the amount they and their owners will owe to the federal government in coming years.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told CNN on Sunday that Trump’s taxes “are exactly why so many millions of Americans are frustrated, they are angry, they are disgusted at what they see is a corrupt political system in this country.” Tax experts said the self-proclaimed democratic socialist may be onto something.

“The tax code treats very rich people who own businesses differently from the way it treats everyone else,” said Neil H. Buchanan, an economist and tax law professor at George Washington University, noting that people can’t deduct losses on their homes even when they sell them for less than the purchase price.

During last week’s debate, Trump said he was “smart” for not paying taxes during a couple of years in the early 1990s. Buchanan and others said it’s more about Trump’s income than his intelligence. “You can be middle class and be 10 times smarter and not be able to do the things he did,” Buchanan said.

The tax code allows this differential treatment — and other loopholes — to spur investment and job creation, said Howard Gleckman of the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. The problem, he added, is that some of these loopholes are nonproductive tax shelters and the real estate industry is notoriously full of them.

Without access to Trump’s complete tax returns and those of his businesses, it’s impossible to know how he counted his losses in 1995. He had just finished a rough patch of business deals, including a failed airline and major losses at three Atlantic City casinos. But real estate companies can also count interest payments and depreciation of their holdings as shortfalls even if they have not actually lost cash on a property, a provision that tax experts argue lets them use paper losses to avoid paying their fair share of federal taxes.

“The real estate industry is built on tax subsidies,” Gleckman said.

Trump has argued that given his history, he’s best equipped to clean up the tax system. “I know our complex tax laws better than anyone who has ever run for president and am the only one who can fix them,” he tweeted early Sunday. He’s vowed to simplify the tax code, though some experts say Trump’s tax plan may create even more loopholes for businesses.

Bob McIntyre of the liberal Citizens for Tax Justice argued that the tax code needs to remain complicated because people like Trump keep trying to find ways to avoid the simple requirement to pay their fair share. “The complexity comes from trying to stop people who have found ways around the simplicity,” McIntyre said.

One example comes from the real estate industry rules that Trump may have used to lower his tax burden. The 1986 tax reform wiped out many loopholes but preserved the ones for real estate investors after the industry lobbied furiously, he recalled.

“These are loopholes not because Congress figured them out, but because the companies lobbied for them,” McIntyre said. Modern-day examples are provisions that allow Apple, Google and other companies to avoid paying federal taxes by stashing profits in off-shore subsidiaries.

Alan Cole, an economist at the conservative Tax Foundation, argued that it’s incorrect to see the tax code as rigged against regular taxpayers. He noted that wealthy individuals still pay a huge share of federal income taxes — the top 1 percent of earners pay 38 percent of the nation’s total federal income taxes. And he argued that it’s dangerous to extrapolate from the tax returns of a man who called himself “the king of debt.”

“Turning this specific (and remarkable!) tax return into a general comment on the state of the tax system would be crazy,” Cole wrote in an email. “How many people do you know who lost a billion dollars? Show of hands?”

The revelation from a portion of Trump’s tax returns for that year gives the most detailed insight yet into the Republican nominee’s tax history during a time when his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, has suggested Trump is hiding something from voters.

Some details of Trump’s tax history had surfaced before in documents from state gaming regulators and court cases. But even with the latest disclosure by the Times, several questions remain unanswered about Trump’s more recent finances because the information released to date is only partial and much of it dated.

What we do know:

Trump reported paying no federal income taxes in 1978, 1979, 1984 and likely at least two other years in the early 1990s, according to documents unearthed by The Daily Beast, Politico and The Washington Post. Like the 1995 tax returns disclosed by The Times, Trump avoided paying taxes in those years by reporting losses that wiped out his gains.

For instance in 1984, Trump reported that he lost money and claimed on his personal tax returns that he was primarily a consultant, whose consulting business had more than $600,000 in expenses and no income. At the time, Trump had just finished Trump Tower and was quoted extensively in news reports talking up his business success.

It’s unclear if the IRS questioned Trump’s federal tax returns that year, but New York City tax authorities challenged his claims. The city fought with Trump for several years after he appealed his city tax bill. Trump lost that fight and had to pay the city taxes on more than $1 million in income.

The Times reported Saturday that Trump posted a net loss of $915,729,293 in federal taxable income in 1995. It was already well known that Trump was losing money during the early to mid-1990s, a time when his casinos fell into financial turmoil and some of his businesses filed for bankruptcy. But the records obtained by the Times show losses so large that they could have allowed Trump to avoid paying taxes for up to 18 years.

The newspaper reported that Trump made only $6,108 in wages, salaries and tips in 1995. He also reported $7.4 million in interest income and a loss of $15.8 million on his real estate and partnership holdings that year, the newspaper said.

The Times said it based its story on the first pages of Trump’s 1995 state income tax filings in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The documents were anonymously mailed to one of the newspaper’s reporters. Former Trump accountant Jack Mitnick, who prepared Trump’s taxes that year, told The Times the documents were authentic, pointing out that they reflect a printing error from his tax preparation software that he corrected by manually inserting some numbers using a typewriter. Those numbers are slightly misaligned on the documents.

Trump’s campaign did not challenge the documents’ authenticity or the veracity of The Times’ story, but Trump threatened to sue the newspaper for making the information public.

“Mr. Trump is a highly-skilled businessman who has a fiduciary responsibility to his business, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required,” the campaign said in a statement released Saturday. The campaign also said that Trump had paid “hundreds of millions” of dollars in various kinds of taxes over the years.

Before running for president, Trump said he would release his tax returns if he ran. But since he announced his candidacy last year, Trump has refused, bucking a tradition to which presidential nominees have adhered since 1976.

Trump has repeatedly said he won’t release the documents because he says they’re under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and his attorneys have advised against him making them public. Tax experts and IRS Commissioner John Koskinen have said such audits don’t bars taxpayers from releasing their returns.

Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, has released 10 years of his tax returns. Clinton has released nearly 40 years of her tax returns.

So far, only portions of any of Trump’s tax returns have been made public. And everything that has been made public is decades old.

Trump’s more recent tax returns— when he was likely more successful— would show his income sources, the type of deductions he claimed, how much he earned from his assets and what strategies Trump used to reduce his tax bill.

Full returns would also show how much Trump has personally donated to charity. The Times noted that the documents they received do not indicate how much Trump donated to charity in 1995, though Trump chose not to donate to a handful of organizations listed on the state tax documents, including the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Fund.

Trump has regularly boasted of his charitable giving, but AP reported more than a year ago that there is little record of substantial personal philanthropy. More recently, Trump has faced tough questions about how his namesake foundation operates.

The Washington Post has reported that Trump’s own charitable organization, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, used donations given by others to pay for Trump’s legal settlements, political contributions and even purchase portraits of Trump. The Post has also reported that the foundation solicited donations from the public without the required certification under New York state law.

Voters are split along party lines whether it’s important for candidates to release their tax returns, but more than half believe Trump isn’t releasing his returns because he’s hiding something.

An Associated Press-GfK poll last month found that 46 percent of registered voters say it is very important for candidates to release their tax returns, though Democrats were more likely say so than Republicans. A recent Monmouth University poll found that a little more than half of voters think Trump isn’t releasing his tax returns because he is hiding something from the public.

For America’s wealthiest families, the presidential campaign presents a stark choice.

A big tax increase — if Hillary Clinton wins the election.

A big tax cut — if Donald Trump wins.

And what about everyone else? Right now, neither candidate is proposing major tax changes.

Tax policy is one of the areas where the two nominees differ most.

Their approaches are likely to draw new attention in the wake of the New York Times report that Trump’s nearly $916 million in losses in 1995 means Trump may not have paid federal income taxes for as many as 18 years.

The paper reported receiving tax records anonymously.