Toyota pitches tiny talking robot as companion for lonely people

A new robot for lonely people made by Toyota Motor Corp. can do little other than chatter in a high-pitched voice.

The ¥39,800, 10-cm-tall, doll-like Kirobo Mini — whose name comes from kibo (hope) and robot — supposedly has the smarts of a 5-year-old. Its value, according to general manager in charge of the project Fuminori Kataoka, is chiefly emotional.

It comes equipped with a camera, microphone and Bluetooth, and connects to smartphones installed with a certain app. Ideally, it will turn its head toward the speaker, though that function sometimes fails because its voice recognition ability is far from perfect.

“Toyota has been making cars that have a lot of valuable uses. But this time we’re just pushing emotional value,” Kataoka said in an interview.

The robot turned its head to the reporter and then toward Kataoka when he replied. When Kataoka asked the robot for its name, it replied by asking what kind of car he had. The second attempt, however, was successful, and Kataoka just laughed.

As the robot is not equipped with face-recognition technology, it cannot differentiate between people. The idea, Toyota said, is one per person.

More people in Japan are living alone, especially seniors and young singles, and they need someone, or maybe something, to talk to, Kataoka said.

He was amazingly frank, however, about the robot’s fundamental uselessness.

“This is not smart enough to be called artificial intelligence,” he said. “This is about the existence of something you can talk to. Stuffed animals don’t answer back, but people do talk to them, like my daughter once did. But if it talked back, wouldn’t that be better? And isn’t this better than talking to a box?”

Some may find it depressing, if not downright disturbing, to contemplate a society driven to dialogue with machines by loneliness. Proponents, meanwhile, point out this is the reality, arguing the technology can help to care for the sick or the elderly.

Naoki Mizushina, researcher at Tokyo-based MM Research Institute, which studies the robotics market, said the robot was too much like other talking toys that sell at lower prices, and seemed to lack concrete functions to make it a big hit, such as linking to online shopping or providing convenient information.

“Will this take off? It might be tough,” he said.

But those who like gadgets — and there are quite a few in Japan — may want one. Toyota declined to say how many units it planned for preorders, or how many it hoped to move in the first year of sales.

Toyota is skeptical about how a partner robot would fare abroad, although it remained open to the idea. Preorders start later this year, and shipments are slated for next year, with no plans for overseas sales as yet.

Toyota said it planned a gradual rollout, initially limited to Tokyo and Aichi, near its headquarters, to assess feedback from consumers.

The idea of companion robots is already widely accepted in Japan. Technology and telecom company SoftBank Corp. began selling its ¥198,000 Pepper humanoid last year, with the first batch of 1,000 selling out immediately. It has sold 10,000 in Japan so far.

Robo Garage, headed by robot designer Tomotaka Takahashi, has produced an array of Kirobo-like products, many with more sophisticated functions that sell for higher prices, including Robi, which requires some assembly.

Honda Motor Co.’s Asimo, by contrast, can run, pick up objects and talk.

Kataoka is hopeful Kirobo will be able to avoid the fate of the Sony Corp.’s Aibo robot dog, which was discontinued in 2006 despite upset fans, citing advances in technology, such as cloud-based upgrades.

Robotics and artificial intelligence are increasingly entwined with the auto industry. Robots are widely used in assembly plants, and although Toyota has put other human-shaped robots on display before, this is the first being offered to consumers.

Artificial intelligence, meanwhile, is crucial to self-driving vehicles, which require constant internet connectivity.

Yet Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus models, was vague about how Kirobo Mini might work with its autos, an obvious application.

The firm said the robot might say, “Oh, oh, oh, oh. Be careful” when it detects sudden braking, or chirp, “Let’s take a break” on long trips.