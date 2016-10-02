Property surveys viewed as risk to disaster recovery

Surveys to check and confirm property areas and boundaries have made little headway 65 years since the system was established, raising concern that recovery from natural disasters may be crippled.

In urban areas, property surveys have been completed for only 20 percent of all land subject to the inspections.

Delays are pronounced in areas that are likely to be hit by a powerful earthquake feared in the Nankai Trough off the central and southwestern Pacific coast, or by a huge quake directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area.

With the delays expected to hold up quick recovery and reconstruction in disaster-hit areas, experts stress the need to speed up the work tremendously.

Land boundary surveys are conducted by local governments to create land registries under the National Land Survey Act. Municipality personnel measure every land parcel in the presence of the landowner and determine land boundaries and areas. The central government shoulders 90 percent of the survey costs, with the rest put up by local governments.

The work has been conducted since 1951, but the nationwide rate of progression stood at 51 percent as of the end of March 2016. Land registration in most of the unsurveyed areas is based on maps created through the land tax reform conducted in the early Meiji Era (1868-1912).

The surveys have made relatively smooth progress in Tohoku and Kyushu, but are delayed in the Kanto, Kansai and Chubu regions.

Delays in metropolitan areas are serious, with the progression rate standing at 11 percent in Tokyo’s densely populated 23 wards, 3 percent of Shizuoka, 8 percent in Nagoya and 1 percent in Kyoto.

The low rates reflect the time-consuming nature of the surveying work and the high costs, because there are many owners of small parcels of land, and people’s sense of entitlement to land is strong in urban areas where prices are high.

In Iwate Prefecture, which was hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, 83 percent of the surveys had been completed before the disasters. But in unsurveyed areas, reconstruction projects had to wait at least a year to begin due to the need to find the landowners and conduct boundary surveys.

“Land registries affect all work, including residential land, road, river and port development, so enormous amounts of work had to be conducted by a limited number of workers,” an Iwate official involved in the surveys said.

The central government’s goal is to boost the progression rate to 57 percent by the end of March 2020. It introduced a new policy of prioritizing land adjacent to public roads, but 464 municipalities — a quarter of the total — currently do not conduct the surveys, mainly due to budgetary constraints.

Yoshiaki Kawata, head of Kansai University’s Research Center for Societal Safety Sciences, said many people do not recognize the importance of land demarcation until they face a large-scale natural disaster.

“The situation is serious. The relationships of title to land have become complicated in many (unsurveyed) areas where inheritance procedures have not been undertaken,” Kawata said. “The surveys must be conducted quickly, as disaster reconstruction plans cannot be compiled in advance without them.”