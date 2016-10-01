Envisaged special law may specify timing of Emperor Akihito’s abdication to keep it a one-time event

A possible special law that the government is working on may specify the year in which Emperor Akihito would step down, Jiji Press has learned.

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe thinks that specifying the timing of the abdication would ensure that the law would only apply to the current emperor, government sources said Friday.

In an address to the nation in August, the 82-year-old Emperor suggested he hopes to hand over the throne to Crown Prince Naruhito in the near future. However, there is no legal framework for this.

While the government is looking at a one-time abdication law, there are also calls for creating a permanent abdication system by revising the Imperial House Law in order to prevent political attempts to replace emperors.

Advocates of a permanent abdication system also insist that it would be problematic in terms of legal equality to give only the current emperor the freedom to step down.

But the government is cautious about overhauling the law, as the move would lead to prolonged debate over the Imperial system, including on the issue of whether to allow women to take the throne.

Taking into account the Emperor’s advanced age, the Abe administration hopes to conclude discussions on the abdication matter as soon as possible, the sources said.