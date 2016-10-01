China’s yuan joins elite club of IMF reserve currencies

China’s yuan is joining the International Monetary Fund’s basket of reserve currencies as of Saturday, a milestone for the government’s campaign for recognition as a global economic power.

The yuan joins the dollar, euro, yen and pound in the IMF’s special drawing rights (SDR) basket, which determines currencies that countries can receive as part of IMF loans. It marks the first time a new currency has been added since the euro was launched in 1999.

The IMF is adding the yuan, also known as the renminbi (“people’s money”), on the same day that the Communist Party celebrates the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

“The inclusion into the SDR is a milestone in the internationalization of the renminbi, and is an affirmation of the success of China’s economic development and results of the reform and opening up of the financial sector,” the People’s Bank of China said in a statement.

China will use this opportunity to further deepen economic reforms and open up the sector to promote global growth, the central bank added.

The IMF announced last year that it would add the yuan to the basket, so actual inclusion is not expected to affect financial markets. But it puts Beijing’s often opaque economic and foreign exchange policy in the international spotlight as some central banks add yuan assets to their official reserves.

In comments Friday, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said China’s inclusion acknowledged the advances China has made “in liberalizing and improving the infrastructure of its financial markets. The continuation and deepening of these efforts, with appropriate safeguards, will bring a more robust international and financial system, which in turn will support the growth and stability of China and the global economy.”

Critics argue that the move is largely symbolic and the yuan does not fully meet the IMF’s reserve currency criteria of being freely usable or widely used to settle trade or widely traded in financial markets.

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has said he will formally label China a currency manipulator if he wins November’s election.

“It’s not that significant in terms of actual initial impact, it’s more symbolic — obviously for China,” said Mitul Kotech of Barclays, calling it “a step towards the currency becoming eventually a major reserve.”

China stunned investors by devaluing the currency last year, and the yuan has since weakened to near six-year lows, adding to worries about already feeble global growth.

Some China watchers also fear that Beijing’s commitment to further market opening and financial sector reforms will fade after its diplomatic success, despite repeated reassurances from Beijing it will continue with the process.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday the yuan is “quite a ways” from true global reserve currency status. The new IMF status recognizes the “enormous” change in China in the last 10 years that had made the yuan more open, but Beijing still has work to do to make its currency and its economy more market-driven, he said. “Being part of the SDR basket at the IMF is quite a ways away from being a global reserve currency,” he said.

Still, the SDR inclusion could push central banks and sovereign funds to diversify further by increasing their yuan holdings, according to Dariusz Kowalczyk of Credit Agricole.

“This is because there is a strong correlation between a currency’s weight in the basket and its share in global FX reserve allocation, and because of the attractiveness of China government bonds,” he said.

The yuan enters the SDR basket with a weight of 10.92 percent, versus 41.73 percent for the dollar and 8.33 percent for the yen.

However Julian Evans-Pritchard, a China specialist at Capital Economics, said the yuan’s inclusion is not likely to drive foreign demand for it.

“Contrary to what many seem to believe, this does not require that IMF members shift out of euro, yen and sterling assets into renminbi assets. Instead, it simply means that the renminbi exchange rate will begin to influence the value of SDRs,” he said.

“In practice, what determines whether central banks consider a currency a reserve asset is their confidence that they can sell that asset whenever needed into deep and liquid markets. Central banks are likely to come to their own judgement,” he added.