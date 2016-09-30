Injured driver cooperating in probe of fatal N.J. rush-hour train crash into station

The driver of the commuter train that ploughed into a station in New Jersey Thursday is being treated for serious injuries and is cooperating with the crash probe, the state’s governor said.

“The engineer who was operating the train was also critically injured,” New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told a news conference. “He is at a local hospital and cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation.”

The rush hour accident in Hoboken left one person dead and 108 injured, Christie said.

The investigation into a New Jersey commuter train that hurtled into a station building Thursday raises many familiar issues from other crashes, including whether the tragedy could have been prevented or mitigated if a key safety technology had been in place.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, has been calling on railroads to start using the safety technology, called positive train control, or PTC, for nearly four decades. New Jersey Transit is in the process of installing the technology, but it was not in operation yet on any of the agency’s trains or tracks.

Govs. Christie and Andrew Cuomo of New York cautioned at a news conference that not enough is known yet about the circumstances of the crash at the Hoboken station to say if PTC could have made a difference.

“Let’s find out the facts first, and then let’s follow the facts,” Cuomo said.

“Everything is on the table,” said Bob Chipkevich, who formerly headed the NTSB train crash investigations section.

Investigators will look for any mechanical problems with the train or signals, whether the brakes were working and at the condition of the track. They’ll also examine what the engineer was doing at the time of the crash, his overall health and whether he was well-rested or fatigued.

Operator fatigue has been one of the most significant on-going safety problems across all modes of transportation.

Witnesses said the train failed to slow down as it entered the station.

In 2013, a Metro-North Railroad Hudson Line commuter train derailed while going around a curve near the Spuyten Duyvil station in the Bronx, New York. The train was traveling at three times the posted speed. Four passengers were killed and 61 injured. The engineer later acknowledged that he had gone into a “daze,” and an investigation found that he suffered from untreated sleep apnea.

The train was equipped with forward-facing cameras that should show what was happening on the track ahead of the train. The train’s data recorder should also reveal how fast it was traveling and whether the brakes were applied before the crash.

However, New Jersey Transit train cabs aren’t equipped with inward-facing cameras. The NTSB has long urged railroads to include the cameras to help with safety investigations, but labor unions have opposed the cameras as intrusive.

That was an issue in the deadly derailment of an Amtrak Train 188 in Philadelphia last year. The train’s data recorder showed it was speeding at the time of the crash, but the engineer’s actions remained a question mark because there was no camera or other independent means to confirm them.

Ultimately, the board concluded that the derailment was caused when the engineer became distracted by radio transmissions and lost situational awareness.

Last year, Congress ordered the Federal Railroad Administration to issue regulations requiring railroads to install the cameras. However, the agency is still drafting the regulations.

Investigators will also examine any smartphone or personal electronic device the engineer may have had in the cab at the time of the crash. The NTSB has investigated numerous crashes where operators were distracted by text messages and phone calls.

PTC is a high priority for the NTSB and investigators will want to know whether it could have prevented the crash, said board member Bella Dinh-Zarr.

The technology uses digital radio communications, GPS and signals alongside tracks to monitor train positions. It can automatically stop or slow trains to prevent them from disobeying signals, derailing due to excessive speed, colliding with another train or entering track that is off-limits.

The NTSB has said PTC could have prevented the Amtrak crash in Philadelphia. The train was traveling at more than 100 mph shortly before it entered a curve and derailed. Eight people were killed and over 200 injured.

Last month, the FRA said in a progress report that PTC is only in operation on 9 percent of freight route miles and 22 percent of passenger train miles so far.

New Jersey Transit had yet to finish equipping any locomotives with the technology and had not installed any of the radio towers necessary to make the system work or completed installation on any track segments, the report said.

Since the NTSB started urging railroads to adopt some form of train control system in the 1970s, the board says it has investigated at least 145 PTC-preventable accidents in which about 300 people were killed and 6,700 injured.

There were repeated attempts in Congress over many years to mandate the technology, but they were opposed by the railroad industry.

After a Metrolink commuter train and a Union Pacific freight train collided head-on near Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2008, the industry dropped its opposition, clearing the way for passage of a rail safety bill mandating the technology.

The Metrolink engineer was later found to have been texting. Twenty-five people were killed and more than 100 injured. The NTSB said the crash could have been prevented or mitigated had PTC been in place.

The Rail Safety Improvement Act gave railroads seven years to implement PTC, setting a deadline of Dec. 31, 2015. Last year, when it became clear that nearly all railroads would miss the deadline, Congress extended it for another three years.

Railroads say the technology is more complicated and expensive to implement than was initially understood. Major freight railroads, which frequently use each other’s tracks, took years to settle on systems that worked no matter which company’s tracks the train was on, a key requirement of the law.

Some railroads ran into difficulties acquiring the rights to radio spectrum, which is necessary for its wireless transmissions. Some commuter railroads have complained that they lack the funds and have other pressing safety needs that should come first.

The rush-hour commuter train that crashed through a barrier at the busy Hoboken station and lurched across the waiting area Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others, left a tangle of broken concrete, twisted metal and dangling cables, authorities said.

People pulled concrete off bleeding victims and passengers kicked out windows and crawled to safety amid crying and screaming after the arriving New Jersey Transit train ran off the end of its track. It apparently knocked out pillars as it ground to a halt in the covered waiting area, collapsing a section of the roof onto the first car.

“All of a sudden, there was an abrupt stop and a big jolt that threw people out of their seats. The lights went out, and we heard a loud crashing noise — like an explosion — that turned out to be the roof of the terminal,” said Ross Bauer, who was sitting in the third or fourth car when the train was pulling into the historic 109-year-old station for its final stop.

“I heard panicked screams, and everyone was stunned.”

Gov. Christie said a woman standing on the platform was killed by debris. A total of 108 others were injured, mostly on the train, Christie said; 74 were hospitalized.

“The train came in at much too high rate of speed, and the question is: ‘Why is that?'” Christie said. New York Gov. Cuomo said investigators will determine whether the explanation was an equipment failure, an incapacitated engineer, or something else.

Christie said the engineer was in critical condition but cooperating with investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent investigators. Among other things, they will want to know what the operator was doing before the crash and whether the person was distracted, said Bob Chipkevich, who formerly headed the NTSB train crash investigations section.

None of NJ Transit’s trains are fully equipped with positive train control, a safety system designed to prevent accidents by automatically slowing or stopping trains that are going too fast. The industry is under government orders to install PTC, but the deadline has been repeatedly extended by regulators at the request of the railroads. The deadline is now the end of 2018.

“While we are just beginning to learn the cause of this crash, it appears that once again an accident was not prevented because the trains our commuters were riding lacked positive train control,” said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y. “The longer we fail to prioritize investing in rail safety technology, the more innocent lives we put in jeopardy.”

But both Cuomo and Christie said that it is too soon to say whether such technology would have made a difference in this crash.

The Hoboken Terminal, which handles more than 50,000 train and bus riders daily, is just across the Hudson River from New York City. It is the final stop for several train lines and a transfer point for many commuters on their way to New York City. Many take ferries or PATH commuter trains across the river to the city.

NJ Transit service was suspended in and out of Hoboken, all but assuring a difficult trip home for commuters. Christie said engineers were examining the station’s structural integrity and it was too soon to say when it might reopen to NJ Transit trains.

William Blaine, an engineer for a company that runs freight trains, was inside the station when the train crashed and ran over to help. He walked over to the heavily damaged first car with a transit employee to check on the train’s engineer and said he found him slumped over the controls.

The train had left Spring Valley, New York, at 7:23 a.m. and crashed at 8:45 a.m., authorities said. NJ Transit spokeswoman Jennifer Nelson said she didn’t know how fast the train was going when it crashed through the concrete-and-steel bumper at the end of the line.

Jamie Weatherhead-Saul, who was standing at a door between the first and second cars, said the train didn’t slow down as it entered the station. She said the impact hurled passengers against her. One woman got her leg caught between the doors before fellow riders managed to pull her up, Weatherhead-Saul said.

Passenger Bhagyesh Shah said the train was crowded, particularly the first two cars, because they make for an easy exit into the Hoboken station. Passengers in the second car broke the emergency windows to get out.

“I saw a woman pinned under concrete,” Shah told WNBC-TV in New York. “A lot of people were bleeding; one guy was crying.”

Brian Klein, whose train arrived at the station after the crash, told The Wall Street Journal that transit police ushered everyone aboard his train into a waiting room, “then quickly started yelling, ‘Just get out! We don’t know if the building is going to hold.'”

More than 100,000 people use NJ Transit trains to commute from New Jersey into New York City daily.

A crash at the same station on a PATH commuter train injured more than 30 people in 2011. The train crashed into bumpers at the end of the tracks on a Sunday morning.

The Hoboken Terminal was built in 1907 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.