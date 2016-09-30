Six railway operators launch English map for tourists

East Japan Railway Co. and Tokyo Metro Co. are among six railway operators that have created an English railway map to help tourists reach major sightseeing spots in and around Tokyo.

Shown on the front side of the A3-size map, called Tokyo Sightseeing Map, are railway routes and illustrations of tourist spots such as Sensoji Temple, Tokyo Skytree and the Roppongi Hills commercial complex, with each spot connected to the nearest train station by a dotted line.

Airports are also included.

On the reverse side are instructions on how to buy and charge smart transit cards, and notes on train etiquette.

The railway map will be distributed for free at major train stations from Saturday.

The other four operators are Yurikamome Inc., Tokyo Monorail Co., Tokyo Waterfront Area Rapid Transit Inc. and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s bureau of transportation.

The railway operators hope that the map will encourage more foreign tourists to use trains during their stay in the capital.