Abe, Modi look to ink civil nuclear pact at November meeting

A meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is set to be held in Tokyo in mid-November, with a civil nuclear cooperation pact likely to be signed, a source said Friday.

The pact would pave the way for Japan to export nuclear power plant technology to the fast-growing Asian economy. It would be Japan’s first signing of a civil nuclear cooperation pact with a country which has not joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

To ensure that the nuclear technology transferred to India, considered a de facto nuclear weapons state, will not be used for military purposes, the pact will include a clause to halt Japan’s cooperation with India if New Delhi conducts a nuclear test, the source said.

The signing would come after Abe and Modi reached a basic agreement on the pact during a meeting last December.

One of the key issues in the negotiations has been how Japan, as the only country to have suffered nuclear bombings, can ensure that India will not resume nuclear tests. Plutonium created through the reprocessing of spent fuel in a nuclear power plant can be used to make nuclear weapons.

Earlier, other diplomatic sources said that under a provision in the pact, Japan will permit Indian power producers to reprocess spent fuel at designated facilities on the condition the country accepts comprehensive inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Such “advanced consent” will be withdrawn, however, if threats to national security or issues regarding the protection of nuclear materials arise, the sources said.

India has accepted the Japanese stipulation that a nuclear test be regarded as such a threat, the sources said.

Following the signing of the treaty, the Japanese government will seek swift approval from the Diet in a bid to promote Japanese companies’ participation in construction of such power plants in India.

Aside from nuclear cooperation, Abe also seeks to strengthen coordination with India in areas of maritime security amid China’s heightened activities in the East and South China seas as well as in the Indian Ocean.

The leaders are expected to confirm at their talks that they will deepen defense cooperation, such as through joint exercises between Japan, India and the United States at sea, and agree on the importance of the rule of law.

Abe is also likely to convey Japan’s concerns about increased movements by Chinese government vessels around a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea, which are administered by Japan but claimed by China.

It will be Modi’s first visit to Japan since August 2014.