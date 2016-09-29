Ex-rival Sanders, Obama urge young to back Clinton, say third-party vote favors Trump

Appealing to elusive young voters, Hillary Clinton turned to former primary adversary Bernie Sanders on Wednesday to connect with millennials drawn to third-party candidates threatening to act as spoilers in the 2016 campaign.

“None of this will happen if you don’t turn out and vote,” Clinton said on stage at the University of New Hampshire while flanked by Sanders, who overwhelmed her in the state’s first-in-the-nation primary nine months ago.

Both Clinton and Sanders touted a plan they developed at the end of the primaries to make college debt-free for millions of students from middle-class and low-income families. Amid signs promoting the proposal, Clinton promised to push the plan through Congress if elected. The former opponents sat on stage for a panel discussion on ways to make college more affordable in the battleground state.

“I am here today to ask you not only to vote for Secretary Clinton but to work hard,” said Sanders, who exchanged a brief hug with Clinton after she took the stage. “It is imperative that we elect Hillary Clinton as our next president.”

Young voters were a key part of President Barack Obama’s winning coalition, with two-thirds of voters under 30 backing him in 2008 and 60 percent four years later, according to exit polls. That same group fueled Sanders’ insurgent bid, keeping him in the race until the final primary contest concluded in June.

But while millennials have recoiled from Donald Trump, they haven’t flocked to Clinton, who’s not only shy of Obama’s mark but also well behind John Kerry’s level of support with young voters when he lost in 2004.

Particularly concerning to the Clinton campaign is the numbers of young voters — nearly a fifth, according to polls — drifting to the Libertarian nominee, Gary Johnson, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Clinton’s team worries that if those third-party candidates continue to draw significant support from Clinton, it would lower the margin Trump needs to win the White House.

An Associated Press-GfK poll conducted earlier this month found that 48 percent of likely voters under 30 backed Clinton, 27 percent were for Trump, 14 percent for Johnson and 3 percent for Stein.

“Millennials, who were a huge part of the Obama coalition and a huge part of the future, are genuinely at risk in terms of support and turnout,” said Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg.

Clinton acknowledges that she’s struggled to convince millennials, who came of age during the politically polarized Obama era, an experience that’s left them more skeptical of political party politics.

Her campaign is trying to reach those voters where they live — online. They’re planning online videos, interviews with streaming television shows and social media messages. Already, she’s appeared on singer Mary J. Blige’s Apple Music show and actor Zack Galifianakis’ online sketch comedy.

But Sanders might be one of Clinton’s best assets to bring the younger siblings of those Obama voters into the Democratic fold. As he’s campaigned across the country, the longtime independent politician has become a critic of third-party candidates, warning voters that it’s not the year for a protest vote.

That’s a message Sanders plans to take into at least a dozen battleground states before Election Day, according to aides, who say Sanders will be campaigning continuously over the next five weeks for Clinton.

Becoming a Clinton backer hasn’t been easy for Sanders. His supporters jeered at mentions of Clinton’s name during the party’s national convention in July. And he remains undecided whether to leverage his sizable supporter email list on Clinton’s behalf, according to an aide.

In New Hampshire, a state with a politically independent streak that worries some Clinton aides, Sanders tucked his support into a speech that focused on many of the themes of his primary campaign like combating money in politics.

“Is everybody here ready to transform America?” he asked the cheering crowd. “Today I am asking all of you to think big, not small.”

President Barack Obama urged voters to put Clinton in the White House, warning that sitting out the Nov. 8 election would support Trump, who is “unqualified” for the job.

“If you don’t vote, that’s a vote for Trump,” he said of the Republican nominee during a radio interview on the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” that aired Wednesday.

“If you vote for a third-party candidate who’s got no chance to win, that’s a vote for Trump,” he added, referring to Libertarian contender Johnson and Green Party candidate Stein.

Some supporters of Sanders are tempted to support a third-party candidate who would hew to their left-leaning positions more closely.

“My legacy’s on the ballot. You know, all the work we’ve done over the last eight years is on the ballot,” Obama said in the interview, trying to mobilize the voters who elected him twice.

Many of them have little enthusiasm for Clinton, his fellow Democrat and former secretary of state, considering her calculating and untrustworthy, public opinion polls show.

“I don’t want anybody to stay home thinking this is any less important than 2008 or 2012,” Obama said, referring to his election as the first African-American president and his re-election four years later.

If she wins, Clinton would be the first woman to serve as president.

Trump is “unqualified,” Obama said. He “doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t know basic facts that you need to know if you’re going to be president of the United States.”

A majority of Americans meanwhile say Clinton won Monday night’s presidential debate, but her performance doesn’t appear to have boosted her level of support among likely voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national tracking poll released on Wednesday.

The online poll, which gathered responses from more than 2,000 people on Tuesday, found that 56 percent of American adults felt that Clinton did a better job than Trump in the first of their three televised debates, compared with 26 percent who felt that Trump did better.

U.S. presidential debates have historically been seen as a crucial test of candidates’ poise and policies. They also provide a major platform for the candidates to try to win over millions of undecided voters.

Among those who are expected to take part in the Nov. 8 general election, 34 percent said they felt that the debate changed their view of Clinton in a positive way, compared with 19 percent who said the same of Trump.

Some 31 percent of likely voters said the debate improved Clinton’s chances of winning the White House, while 16 percent said the debate benefited Trump.

Even so, Clinton’s performance seemed to have little impact on her support among America’s likely voters. The poll showed 42 percent supported Clinton while 38 percent supported Trump. Over the past few weeks Clinton has maintained a lead of between 4 and 6 points over Trump.

Narrowing the focus to likely voters who watched the debate, Clinton led Trump 46 percent to 39 percent. The televised face-off attracted a record 84 million U.S. viewers.

Of those who thought Clinton emerged the victor from the debate, 85 percent were Democrats and 22 percent were Republicans.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted every day in English in all 50 states. Monday’s sample of 2,036 American adults included 1,336 people who were considered to be likely voters from their voting record, registration status and stated intention to vote in the election. Among those likely voters, 1,026 said they watched some portion of the debate on live TV, online or in media clips that were circulated after the debate.

The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of accuracy, of 3 percentage points for the entire sample and the sample of likely voters. It has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points for the likely voters who watched the debate.