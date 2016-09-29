Japan’s schools embracing tablets but inadequate support and security remain concerns

In a teaching tool reboot, tablet computers are increasingly appearing in classrooms. However, some teachers find they have little support when things go wrong and the devices open students to being hacked.

This school year, the Osaka Municipal Government introduced tablets at all public elementary and junior high schools. The Japanese school year runs through March.

The tablets perform a variety of roles. They help in the learning of kanji and arithmetic, both of which can be taught by software that makes the subjects seem like a game.

In science education, the tablets are used to photograph plants that the children grow.

And hooked up to an electronic blackboard, the tablets enable students to share information they prepared and discuss what they learned.

“Kids are eager to use the machines that help them learn even their weak subjects, while playing,” said Mizuho Otani, a teacher at Osaka’s Higashimiyakojima Elementary School, which introduced tablets in 2013.

Otani added, the devices help students improve their presentation skills.

Some 156,000 tablets were in use at public schools at the end of the 2014 school year, double the number of a year before, an education ministry survey found.

A separate survey of boards of education found that 64 percent of the institutions were either considering or had already adopted plans to introduce tablets for ordinary classes. This was higher than for any other tool.

But schools have yet to adapt fully.

“At first, we didn’t know what to teach with tablets and experienced problems with them,” said Ikuko Matoba, another teacher at the elementary school. “Teachers can’t make the best use of the machines without technical support.”

The Osaka city office has assigned computer support personnel to schools to assist teachers. It opened a call center to help teachers overcome problems.

But an education ministry survey last year found that 72 percent of all boards of education across the country had no equivalent support resources.

Meanwhile, the computers are vulnerable to hackers.

Saga Prefecture leads other prefectures in terms of digital textbook use, with prefectural subsidies enabling every high school student to have a tablet.

But earlier this year, 14,355 high school students in the prefecture had personal details hacked from their devices.

“While sufficient support for teachers is indispensable to expand the use of tablets, we’ll do our utmost to ensure the security of the computers, such as double-checking measures to prevent any leakage from our information system,” said Yuji Yamaguchi, an official in charge of information technology education at the Osaka city office.