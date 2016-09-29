Japan Inc. paying more, but low wages for temporary staff underscore two-track jobs sector

Average earnings in the private sector increased ¥54,000 in 2015 from the year before to ¥4,204,000, up for the third year in a row, the National Tax Agency said Wednesday.

The increase appears to reflect an improving jobs sector, such as an increase in the ratio of job offers to job seekers.

But the figure was ¥469,000 below the peak in 1997 and matched levels back in 1990.

The average for men grew ¥61,000 to ¥5,205,000, while women earned ¥38,000 more, at ¥2,760,000.

Regular employees earned ¥4,849,000 on average, up ¥72,000, while nonregular employees such as part-timers and temporary workers received a mere ¥1,705,000, up ¥8,000.

By industry, the electricity, gas, heat supply and water utility sector was ranked top, with an average wage of ¥7,154,000.

The lowest average was ¥2,362,000 at the hotel and restaurant industry.

The number of workers receiving spousal tax deductions fell 2.7 percent to 9,765,000. Policymakers are considering scrapping the deductions to encourage more women to seek full-time work.

The survey covered some 310,000 people at about 20,000 businesses across the country.

The number of salaried company workers who worked for the full year increased 0.8 percent to 47.94 million, the highest on record.