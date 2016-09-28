Trump finds scapegoats for testy debate with Clinton, vows to hit jugular next time

Donald Trump blamed the moderator, a bad microphone and anyone but himself Tuesday after he was forced onto defense by Hillary Clinton’s cascade of criticism about his taxes, honesty and character in the first presidential debate.

The Republican nominee plunged into re-litigating some of Clinton’s most damaging attacks, even when the explanations seemed only to further damage his image among the voters he needs to win. After brushing off Clinton’s debate claim that he’d once shamed a former Miss Universe winner for her weight, Trump dug deeper the next day.

“She gained a massive amount of weight. It was a real problem. We had a real problem,” Trump told “Fox and Friends” about the 1996 winner of the pageant he once owned.

Clinton, meanwhile, was in a celebratory mood, telling reporters on her campaign plane she had a “great, great time” and was “thrilled” by how it went. She accused Trump of making “demonstrably untrue” claims in the debate and mocked him for floating the possibility that debate organizers had set him up by lowering the volume on his “terrible” microphone so he was quieter than Clinton.

“Anybody who’s complaining about the microphone is not having a good night,” Clinton said.

Both campaigns knew the first debate, watched by some 80 million people, could mark a turning point six weeks before Election Day, but it was unclear if either candidate would reap significant gains. Trump and Clinton are locked in an exceedingly close race and competing vigorously to win over undecided voters.

Though he insisted he’d done “very well,” Trump accused moderator Lester Holt of a left-leaning performance and going harder on him than Clinton. He insisted he had “no sniffles” and no allergies despite the #snifflegate speculation that had exploded on social media.

Still, Trump insisted he’d gotten the better of Clinton, awarding her a C-plus while declining to assign himself a grade. He also threatened to go harder after her in the next debate and said he’d planned to assail ex-President Bill Clinton for his “many affairs” and stopped himself solely because daughter Chelsea Clinton had been in the room.

With precious few weeks left to campaign, both candidates returned promptly to the trail. Clinton was campaigning in North Carolina and Trump in Florida — both among a handful of toss-up states whose winners could help determine the outcome of the election.

The Trump campaign plans to spend $100 million on television advertising before Election Day, spokesman Jason Miller told The Associated Press. Of the $20 million in TV airtime his campaign had already scheduled, a whopping $13 million is aimed at Florida voters, according to Kantar Media’s political ad tracker.

Clinton and Trump are slated to face each again on Oct. 9 in St. Louis. Asked about the possibility Trump could pull out, Clinton said she’d show up regardless.

Trump’s latest comments about Alicia Machado, the 1996 Miss Universe, were striking in that they come just as he is working to broaden his appeal among women. Aiming to capitalize on Trump’s renewed focus on a woman’s weight, Clinton’s campaign dispatched Machado — who is backing Clinton — to tell reporters how she spent years struggling with eating disorders after being humiliated publicly by Trump.

“I never imagined then, 20 years later I would be in this position, I would be in this moment, like, watching this guy again doing stupid things and stupid comments,” Machado said. “It’s really a bad dream for me.”

As Trump courted Hispanic voters in Miami, Clinton hammered an allegation she’d leveled the night before: that he is refusing to release his tax returns because he goes years without paying any federal taxes. “That makes me smart,” was Trump’s coy response in the debate, but on Tuesday, Clinton insisted it was nothing to brag about.

Added an incredulous Joe Biden: “What in the hell he is talking about?” Campaigning for Clinton in Pennsylvania, the vice president noted that Trump had boasted of profiting off the housing market’s collapse, and he questioned whether Trump had any “moral center.”

The two nominees’ first face-to-face showdown the night before was confrontational from the start, with Trump frequently trying to interrupt Clinton and speaking over her answers. Clinton was more measured and restrained, often smiling through his answers, well-aware of the television cameras capturing her reaction.

Trump tried aggressively to pin America’s problems on Clinton. But the Democrat, showing her intensive preparations, went after him as hard or harder, including sharp criticism of his business practices and false assertions about President Barack Obama’s birthplace, which she called part of a pattern of “racist behavior.”

Trump, who has tried to paint Clinton as a career politician who has squandered chances to make a difference, conceded she was experienced, but said “it’s bad experience.” When Trump made a crack about Clinton taking time off the campaign trail to prepare for the debate, she turned it into a validation of her readiness.

“You know what else I prepared for? I prepared to be president,” Clinton said. “And I think that’s a good thing.”

Trump vowed on Tuesday to hit Clinton harder in the next U.S. presidential debate after she put him on the defensive by accusing him of being racist, sexist and a tax dodger during their first match-up.

Clinton blasted Trump again the day after a forceful performance in the first of three scheduled presidential debates ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The New York real estate mogul, she said, “was making charges and claims that were demonstrably untrue, offering opinions that I think a lot of people would find offensive and off-putting.”

Trump, making his first run for public office, praised himself for not attacking Clinton about the marital infidelity of Bill Clinton, during the debate at Hofstra University, but said in a Tuesday morning interview with Fox News that he may take up the attack line going forward.

“I may hit her harder in certain ways,” Trump said in a telephone interview with “Fox & Friends.” Trump added that when Clinton criticized him for his treatment of women, he resisted. “I was going to hit her with her husband’s women. And I decided I shouldn’t do it because her daughter was in the room.”

Clinton brushed off Trump’s vow, saying, “He can run his campaign however he chooses.”

Trump himself had a high-profile affair with Marla Maples, the woman who would be his second wife while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump. He eventually divorced Maples and married his third and current wife, Melania Trump.

The television audience for debate looks set to approach 80-million viewer record for such events set in 1980, early Nielsen viewership data cited by U.S. media suggested.

Clinton highlighted what she described as Trump’s downbeat message.

“He talks down America every chance he gets. He calls us names. He calls us a Third World country. He talks in such dire and dark terms. That’s not who America is,” Clinton said.

She said that “the real point is about temperament and fitness and qualification to hold the hold the most important, hardest job in the world.”

Clinton was under pressure to perform well on Monday night after a recent bout with pneumonia and an erosion in recent weeks in her lead over Trump in opinion polls. One line of attack was Trump’s past remarks about women, a message designed to resonate with women who are still undecided about their vote and who could be pivotal in deciding the White House election.

Trump, a former reality TV star who eschewed a lot of debate practice, was assertive and focused early on, interrupting Clinton repeatedly. As the night wore on, he became testy and less disciplined in front of the crowd.

A CNN/ORC snap poll said 62 percent of respondents felt Clinton won and 27 percent believed Trump was the winner.

Trump complained on Tuesday that issues from Clinton’s 2009-2013 tenure as secretary of state were not addressed on Monday night, including topics he has assailed her on such as her use of a private computer server for government emails, a deadly attack in Benghazi, Libya, and the Clinton Foundation charity.

In signs that investors awarded the debate to Clinton, Asian shares recovered after an early bout of nerves while the Mexican peso jumped on Tuesday. U.S. equity markets kicked off their session with a modest gain but the advance was restrained by weakness in energy stocks as oil prices fell 2.5 percent. Clinton’s chances in the election also improved in online betting markets.

Clinton, the first woman to win the presidential nomination of a major U.S. political party, seemed to pique Trump when she brought up during the debate how Trump has insulted women. She pointed to Machado, saying Trump had repeatedly insulted her.

“He loves beauty contests, supporting them and hanging around them and he called this one ‘Miss Piggy’ and then he called her ‘Miss Housekeeping,'” she said.

Trump, former owner of the Miss Universe pageants, was asked on Tuesday morning about Clinton’s comments. He defended his insults of the Venezuelan-born woman who is now a U.S. citizen.

“She was the winner and she gained a massive amount of weight,” Trump said on Tuesday of Machado. “And it was a real problem. We had a real problem. Not only that — her attitude — and we had a real problem with her.”

Clinton, 68, relentlessly sought to raise questions about her opponent’s temperament, business acumen and knowledge.

Trump, 70, used much of his time to argue the former first lady and U.S. senator had achieved little in public life and wanted to pursue policies begun by President Barack Obama that he said have failed to repair a shattered middle class, with jobs lost to outsourcing and excessive government regulation.

Trump suggested her disavowal of a trade deal with Asian countries was insincere. Her handling of a nuclear deal with Iran and Islamic State militancy were disasters, he argued. Trump said Clinton had spent her “entire adult life” fighting the Islamic State, a group that has existed for less than a decade.

In one of their more heated exchanges, Clinton accused Trump of promulgating a “racist lie” by suggesting Obama, the first African-American U.S. president, was not born in the United States.

The president, who was born in Hawaii, released a long-form birth certificate in 2011 to put the issue to rest. It was not until this month that Trump said publicly that he believed Obama was U.S.-born.

“He has really started his political activity based on this racist lie that our first black president was not an American citizen. There was absolutely no evidence for it. But he persisted. He persisted year after year,” Clinton said.

Trump repeated his false accusation that Clinton’s failed 2008 presidential campaign against Obama started the “birther” issue.

Clinton suggested her opponent was refusing to release his tax returns to avoid showing Americans “he’s paid nothing in federal taxes” or that “not as rich as he says he is.”

“It must be something really important, even terrible, that he’s trying to hide,” she said.

Trump said that as a businessman, paying low taxes was important. “That makes me smart,” Trump said.