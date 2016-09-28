Imperial agency chief replaced amid row over Emperor address on abdication hopes

The replacement of the head of the Imperial Household Agency on Monday is believed to have reflected the displeasure of the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over Emperor Akihito’s address last month regarding his desire to eventually abdicate, according to comments from a government source.

Noriyuki Kazaoka, 70, stepped down as head of the agency, a position called grand steward, and Shinichiro Yamamoto, 66, was promoted from vice grand steward.

As personnel changes at the agency are usually conducted in the spring, Kazaoka had been expected to remain in office until the end of March.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Kazaoka said that in arranging the Aug. 8 address by the Emperor, he had consulted with the Cabinet Secretariat on the extent to which the Emperor could express his thoughts while maintaining his constitutional position as a symbol of the nation.

“I leave assessments (of his role) to third parties,” Kazaoka said.

The Abe administration was displeased with the Emperor’s expression of his desire to abdicate, according to the source, as the administration believes that the Emperor has no freedom to voluntarily step down under the Constitution.

After being informed of the Emperor’s wish to abdicate, administration staff, including Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita, began considering ways to reduce the Emperor’s official duties in an effort to have him give up on the idea.

The agency “should have persuaded” the Emperor to refrain from the speech, the government source said. “Someone had to take responsibility (for failing to prevent it).”

Yamamoto said Tuesday that he is determined to support the Emperor and the Empress. But he quickly added, “I will closely cooperate with the Cabinet Secretariat” on the abdication issue.

As vice grand steward, the administration named Yasuhiko Nishimura, deputy chief Cabinet secretary for crisis management.

The appointment of Nishimura was unusual, since the post of vice grand steward has in the past usually been filled by former vice ministers.

Nishimura, former superintendent general of the Metropolitan Police Department, was sent to the Imperial Household Agency by Sugita, who also has a police background, so the Abe administration can have greater influence with the agency, sources familiar with the matter said.

Nishimura will represent the agency at the secretariat for a panel of experts set to launch discussions next month on measures to reduce the Emperor’s official duties.