Hazardous chemical sprayed on Tokyo station platform puts nine in hospital with mild injuries

What is believed to be a hazardous chemical was sprayed on a train platform in Tokyo on Wednesday, lightly injuring nine people, police said.

At around 5:40 p.m., about 20 people on platform No. 3 at Takadanobaba Station on Seibu Railway Co.’s Shinjuku Line complained about an abnormal odor. Among them, nine reported sore throats and pains in their eyes, the police said.

The nine were taken to the hospital but their injuries were light, rescue workers said.

Some witnesses said something like paint thinner was sprayed, but rescue workers who arrived at the scene detected no trace of such a chemical.

The incident took place as commuters were going home after work. But the train schedule wasn’t affected, according to the railway operator.