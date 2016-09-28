Nissan unveils self-driving chairs to take hassle out of queuing

Hate standing in line at your favorite restaurant? Carmaker Nissan claims to have just the thing for those sore legs.

A company video released Tuesday re-enacts a busy restaurant with patrons waiting outside.

They’re all sitting in a row of chairs but they won’t have to stand when the next hungry diner is called to a table.

Instead, the chairs — equipped with autonomous technology that detects the seat ahead — glide along a path toward the front of the line.

The now empty chair at the front moves out of pole position.

The system, which is similar to the kind used in Nissan’s autonomous vehicle technology, will be tested at select restaurants in Japan this year, Nissan said.

“(It) appeals to anyone who has queued for hours outside a crowded restaurant: it eliminates the tedium and physical strain of standing in line,” it added.

Although Tokyo has some 160,000 restaurants, long queues, especially for new or popular eateries, are not uncommon.

Nissan is inviting restaurants that want to install the system to apply for the service via social media.

The technology, called Propilot, allows cars to maintain a certain distance from the car driving in front to prevent collisions.

The video also shows it being applied at museums where visitors sit in chairs equipped with the autonomous technology.

The chairs move along, allowing visitors to view artworks from the comfort of the chairs.

The Propilot chair will be displayed in Nissan’s gallery at its Yokohama headquarters for four days starting Thursday.

To view the video go to youtu.be/uSAw6C-MnwU.