Non-Japanese residents hit record 2.31 million in June

The number of foreign residents in Japan hit a record 2.31 million at the end of June, up 3.4 percent from six months before, partly because of a rise in the number of trainees arriving to earn cash and skills, the Justice Ministry said.

Chinese, South Koreans, Filipinos and Brazilians remained the largest groups, numbering 677,571, 456,917, 237,103 and 176,284, respectively, officials said Monday.

Vietnamese nationals followed in fifth place at 175,744, up nearly 20 percent from the end of last year.

Of the 2.31 million, the number of those on mid- to long-term visas made up 85.1 percent of the total, including 713,604 permanent residents and 257,739 students. The number of job trainees increased 9.5 percent to 210,893, up from 192,665 at the end of last year.

The number of people on a visa that denotes an engineer or specialist in humanities and international services was up 11.8 percent at 154,021, while those on a spouse visa slipped 0.4 percent to 139,746.

Meanwhile, a new trend in tourism became clear: Many people are choosing to visit by ship.

The number of cruise ship passengers and others granted special entry permission in the January-June period shot up 173.3 percent from a year before to a record 830,000.

The number of foreign visitors, mainly tourists, jumped 22.4 percent from a year earlier to 11.46 million, a record high, the ministry said.

Officials attributed this to the dollar staying above ¥100, keeping prices reasonable, as well as a loosening of visa requirements.

During the six months, Japan saw 2.62 million visitors from mainland China, 2.51 million from South Korea, 2.09 million from Taiwan, 830,000 from Hong Kong and 620,000 from the United States, the preliminary figures showed.

Meanwhile, the number of non-Japanese known to be in the country illegally as of July 1 came to 63,492, up 674 from the start of the year, the ministry said. In all, 6,924 people were deported in the first half, up 1,161 from the period a year earlier.