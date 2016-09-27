Autopsy reveals second patient was poisoned at Yokohama hospital

Police suspect a serial poisoner has been killing patients at Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama after an autopsy determined that a male patient who was staying in the same room as the first known victim also died this month from a toxin.

Officers are investigating whether an insider at the hospital has been contaminating supplies. In a possibly related case, a hospital employee reportedly was injured after bleach was poured into a drink.

Three bodies were sent for autopsy following the revelation that an 88-year-old man died from a toxin in his intravenous drip.

Traces of a surfactant used in hair conditioner and insecticide were found in patient Nobuo Yamaki’s body and in the drip bag at his bedside.

On Monday, the police said 88-year-old Sozo Nishikawa died of poisoning in a similar manner at the hospital.

Nishikawa died Sept. 18 and Yamaki two days later. Different nurses were attending the two patients when they died.

The police said a different male patient in his 80s who died Sept. 18 and a woman in her 90s who died Sept. 20 both succumbed to natural causes.

The three male patients were all staying in the same room. The woman was in a room on the same floor but was not on a drip, the police said.

In early July, the Yokohama Municipal Government received a tip via email about an incident at the hospital in which a nurse’s apron was slashed.

Another email from the same sender in mid-August said a staff member had suffered blistered lips after taking a drink that may have been laced with bleaching agents. Hospital managers reportedly questioned staff over the incidents.

In the deaths of the patients, the police believe a needle was used to insert the toxin as no holes were found in the drip bags.

Medical experts say putting a needle through the rubber stopper of a drip bag to insert additional medicine is a common practice at hospitals.

This is done mostly by nurses, although pharmacists also do it, they said.

A nurse who works at a Tokyo hospital said it might be possible for someone to inject a poisonous substance at night when fewer staff are on duty.

Meanwhile, local residents expressed shock at the news of a second poisoning.

“There is no explanation from the hospital. I can’t believe something like this has happened,” said a 65-year-old Yokohama woman who was visiting the hospital to pick up her medicine.

She said her father had once been hospitalized at Oguchi Hospital, although she saw nothing suspicious at the time.

“But it worries me, after all this has happened,” she said.