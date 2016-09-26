In first of three debates, Clinton to press Trump to spell out his policy plans

Democrat Hillary Clinton will press Republican Donald Trump to provide more specifics on his policies in their presidential debate Monday, two top Clinton campaign aides said ahead of a faceoff that could set U.S. television audience records.

On the eve of the debate at Hofstra University in suburban New York, aides to Clinton have sought to cast Trump, a New York businessman and former reality TV host, as lacking the temperament and experience to serve as president.

For their part, Trump’s aides have sought to reinforce voter doubts about Clinton’s trustworthiness.

Many analysts say debates usually don’t win a candidate the election but can well lose it for them. A single sentence, or the slightest slip, can do serious damage.

The debate, the first of three face-to-face match-ups between the two candidates, will kick off at 10 a.m. Japan time and will be aired on NHK BS 1 and also streamed on YouTube. It comes as opinion polls show a tight race between Clinton, a former secretary of state, and Trump, six weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

The size of the audience is expected to challenge the presidential debate record of 80 million who watched the 1980 encounter between Democratic President Jimmy Carter and Republican challenger Ronald Reagan.

“We’re going to have a lot of people really tuning into this election for the first time. They’re going to see these two candidates onstage,” Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said Sunday in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.”

“I think they’re going to see that Donald Trump is unfit, unprepared, and over his head. I doubt he will have a command of the issues,” he added.

Mook said Clinton will challenge Trump at the debate “to reveal what his plans are. You know, for example, he has not revealed any plan whatsoever to defeat ISIS (Islamic State) militants.”

Trump has said he will work closely with NATO allies to defeat the Islamic State group and vowed to wage a “military, cyber and financial” war against the militants.

In a bid to polish their foreign policy credentials, both Clinton and Trump held separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, a visit likely to give each candidate fresh talking points.

Trump has blasted as unfair U.S. defense tie-ups in Asia, saying in March that Washington will not maintain military bases abroad unless allies like Japan and South Korea cough up more money to retain them.

Those comments have earned him scorn among many in the national security community.

Clinton, on the other hand, has been a strong advocate of the U.S. “pivot” or “rebalance” to Asia. Japan has been identified as a key cog of that strategy.

But more than foreign policy chops, this election is likely to hinge on perception, analysts say — something that leaves both Trump and Clinton vulnerable.

“Donald Trump’s been all about himself. But (Clinton’s) got to tell people what she wants to do for them,” John Podesta, chairman of Clinton’s campaign, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

In a separate “This Week” interview Sunday, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, attacked Clinton’s trustworthiness.

“You know, if you’re running against a Clinton, veracity is certainly always on the table,” she said. “Hillary Clinton’s casual relationship with the truth is well known to Americans. I’m sure we’ll see it on full display tomorrow night.”

Both Trump and Clinton, who polls show are the least liked White House candidates in modern history, hope to use the debate to erase some of those lingering voter doubts and address campaign-trail weaknesses.

But Trump, a political newcomer who has often shown more affinity for put-downs than policy, could benefit from lower expectations from voters.

“There is no question it’s a lower bar for Trump. He doesn’t have to be brilliant, he just can’t be too bombastic,” said Dan Schnur, a former Republican strategist who is now a political scientist at the University of Southern California.

The stakes are enormous. The debate comes as polls show Clinton’s once sizable lead over Trump has evaporated amid more questions about her family foundation and her use of a private email server while secretary of state.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday showed half of America’s likely voters will rely on the debates to help them make their choice. More than half, 61 percent, are hoping for a civil debate and are not interested in the bitterness shown on the campaign trail.

The Trump campaign put to rest Sunday the prospect that he might invite Gennifer Flowers, who had an affair with Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, to attend the debate.

After Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, a Clinton supporter and vociferous critic of Trump, tweeted that he has a “front-row” seat to watch the Hofstra debate, Trump raised the possibility in a tweet of inviting Flowers to the debate.

But Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate, told “Fox News Sunday” that Flowers will not attend the debate.

“Donald Trump was using the tweet yesterday really to mock an effort by Hillary Clinton and her campaign to really distract attention from what the American people are going to be focused on tomorrow night, which is on the issues, on the choice that we face,” Pence said.

Supporters of both candidates sought to manage expectations before the debate.

Mook said the moderator of Monday’s debate, NBC News anchor Lester Holt, should fact-check candidates’ statements, although Trump’s campaign said it should be up to American voters to gauge who they think is telling the truth.

To prepare for the debate, Clinton has been holding mock debate sessions where longtime aide Philippe Reines plays the role of Trump.

Trump aides said their candidate, who like Clinton participated in numerous TV debates during their respective parties’ nominating races, was preparing for Monday’s event but not doing mock debates where someone plays the role of Clinton.

Trump’s advisers said the Republican presidential nominee is going up against a highly seasoned politician.

“He’s the outsider, he’s a person who has never run before, let alone be in a presidential debate, but he’s going to be ready,” said Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus. “And I think one of the things Donald Trump has going for him is he’s got very good instincts.”