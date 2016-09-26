CITES considers tighter monitoring of trade in eels

An international panel on wildlife products adopted a draft resolution Sunday to collect data on the eel trade as stocks dwindle.

Meeting in Johannesburg, the conference of the parties to CITES, or the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, is now expected to adopt the resolution at a plenary session, held through Oct. 5.

Japan expressed support as one of the world’s largest consumers of eels. The Fisheries Agency said it will help countries where eels are fished to recognize the crisis and the need to monitor stocks.

The European eel cannot be imported or exported without a permit after overfishing, while American eel and Japanese eel are also classified as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Although restrictions on trade in the Japanese eel were not proposed this round, if surveys continue to give alarm the fish may be given protection when nations meet again three years from now.

Shingo Ota, a councilor at Japan’s Fisheries Agency who took part in the panel’s debate, said countries need to discuss whether treaty-based trade restrictions represent the best solution, as the European eel appears not to have recovered despite restrictions.

The EU proposed that countries consider measures to prevent illegal trade in a range of eel species by sharing catch and sales data, as restricting one can lead to an increase in the trade of others.

Sharing the EU’s concerns, Japan said nations should work together to manage eels, including restricting the number of juvenile eels that can be caught and placed in eel farms.

Japanese restaurants serving the fish accepted the draft resolution, saying it is important to conserve stocks, although some expressed fears for their existence if trade is restricted in the future.

“Data collection and conservation efforts should be conducted thoroughly,” said Yasura Watanabe, 66, who runs the eel restaurant Miyagawa Honten in Tokyo’s Tsukiji district.

But Watanabe also feels that the number of customers have declined after the IUCN classified Japanese eel as “endangered.”

“I don’t feel a sense of crisis yet but I’ll think of a way to continue my business if restriction on eel trade will be in place,” he said.

Akihiro Sotoyama, who heads a fisheries cooperative in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, said he is worried by the implications of the research.

“The entire industry is placed in a harsh position. Eels are Japan’s traditional dish. I’m worried about the outcome,” Sotoyama said.

Eels are not the only concern for Japan at the Johannesburg conference. The nation is under increasing international pressure to shut down its domestic market for elephant ivory.

A report released Saturday by the IUCN conservation group showed the number of African elephants has dropped by around 111,000 in the past decade. It blamed poachers.

It was the worst drop in 25 years, and nations at the CITES meeting were divided over the best way to protect the population.

The report was based on 275 estimates from across the continent. It put Africa’s total elephant population at around 415,000.

“The surge in poaching for ivory that began approximately a decade ago — the worst that Africa has experienced since the 1970s and 1980s — has been the main driver of the decline,” IUCN said.

IUCN chief Inger Andersen said the numbers represent the “truly alarming plight” of the elephant.

“It is shocking but not surprising that poaching has taken such a dramatic toll on this iconic species,” she said.

Sue Lieberman, vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society, said the IUCN report was “yet another set of data clearly indicating that governments must take all necessary actions to address the crisis, including closing their domestic elephant ivory markets.”

“It is now up to the CITES parties to carry that momentum forward (and) support the majority of African elephant range countries who are calling for closure of domestic markets.

“Closing domestic markets will close off opportunities to launder illegal ivory.”

But Japan has declared last week that it will retain its domestic market for ivory, which is used by carvers to make hanko (seals).

In 1989 CITES banned international trade in ivory by listing all African elephant populations in its appendix 1.

In 1997 and 2000, however, elephant populations in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe were downgraded to a less-endangered species status — to allow two sales of ivory stockpiles to Japan and China in 1999 and 2008.