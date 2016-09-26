Antiseptic solution believed used to poison man, 88, undergoing drip at Yokohama hospital

An antiseptic solution was believed to be the substance behind the poisoning death of an 88-year-old man while he was receiving an intravenous drip at a Yokohama hospital last week, investigative sources said Monday.

They said the surfactant discovered in the drip was the same type found in a solution placed at a nurses’ station on the hospital’s fourth floor.

The victim, Nobuo Yamaki, died about an hour after his slowing heart rate triggered an alarm at Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama’s Kanagawa Ward at around 4:55 a.m. on Sept. 20, investigators said. A nurse overseeing him changed the drip at around 10 p.m. a day earlier. As there were no apparent holes in the bag, police suspect someone may have used a needle to insert the poisonous substance.

The surfactant, called “cationic surfactant,” is often used in hair rinse and disinfectant. The antiseptic solution in the nurses’ station is used to disinfect instruments, including tweezers.

In addition to Yamaki, Sozo Nishikawa, 88, one of the two elderly men who had stayed in the same room as Yamaki, also died of poisoning from the same substance, an autopsy showed Monday evening.

Nishikawa and the other man were administered a drip on Sept. 18. The other man died of an illness, the autopsy found.

There was also a woman in her 90s who died in the hospital on Sept. 20, but she died of an illness, too, according to the autopsy.

Yamaki had been hospitalized since Sept. 14 in a room on the fourth floor that was shared with five other patients.

Investigative sources said medical drips for all patients to be used until noon Sept. 20 were carried to the fourth floor on the morning of Sept. 17. They were placed on the desks and sinks in the nurses’ station.

At the hospital, drip bags are usually brought to nurses’ stations in the morning of the day they are used. But bags for the three days through Sept. 19 were prepared altogether on Sept. 17 because Sept. 18 was a Sunday while Monday was a national holiday.

The sources said it would have been difficult to have poisoned the drips before they were carried to the floor from the hospital’s medicine department since pharmacists in that section work in a pair, sticking a label with the patient’s name and date to be used on each drip bag. The bags are then stored in a locked shelf.

The Yokohama Municipal Government said it received two anonymous email tipoffs about the hospital between July and August, according to officials.

In one incident, a hospital worker’s apron had reportedly been slashed, while the other said a drink believed to contain a bleaching agent had damaged a nurse’s lips.