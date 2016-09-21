Clinton’s traditional playbook can’t cope with chaos candidate Trump’s rise

For months, Democrats argued that voters would get “serious” about the campaign once it reached the fall and would reject Donald Trump’s no-holds-barred approach.

They’re still waiting.

With fewer than 50 days left, polling shows a tightening national race and — most unnerving to Democrats — a Trump rise in key battleground states. But as Trump’s provocative appeal gains traction, Hillary Clinton is sticking with the traditional playbook: Lots of attack ads, a focus on getting out the vote and intense preparation for next week’s first general election debate.

Her approach underscores what’s emerged as a central question of the 2016 campaign: Can Clinton’s play-it-safe political strategy win against a chaos candidate?

Even President Barack Obama, who long dismissed the idea of a future Trump administration, has started ringing alarm bells, warning Democratic supporters to expect a tight race that Clinton could possibly lose. Recent polls suggest the Republican may have an edge in Iowa and Ohio and is likely in a close race with Clinton in Florida and North Carolina.

“This guy is not qualified to be president,” Obama told donors at a Manhattan fundraiser on Sunday. “This should not be a close election, but it will be.”

Clinton’s campaign, Democrats say, has little choice but to stick with its plan. The always-measured Clinton, they argue, can’t out-improvise one of the most unpredictable politicians of the modern era.

“We’re going through the roller-coaster rides of campaigns. All she can do is just keep plowing ahead,” said Steve Schale, a Democratic strategist who ran Obama’s Florida operation in 2008 and advised him four years later. “She’s going to win it by grinding it out.”

Hoping to calm some supporters’ concerns, Clinton’s campaign sent out a memo Monday, reminding them that the electoral map favors Democrats. The memo charted various paths to 270 electoral votes and urged backers to channel their worry into volunteering.

“Battleground states carry that name for a reason: They’re going to be close, from now until Election Day,” wrote campaign manager Robby Mook. “But we are going to win them because we’ve spent the past year building a superior ground game to communicate our message and turn our people out to vote. So instead of worrying, let’s just get to work!”

But Trump, who lacks Clinton’s organized effort on the ground but regularly fills massive arenas, is far from a standard opponent. In the primary, he knocked off more than a dozen rivals who took a basically standard approach to his unpredictable rhetoric.

“Everybody in the primary at one point or another tried to take Donald Trump down in the way you take someone down who says absurd things, and none of them worked,” said Rick Tyler, a former aide to primary rival Sen. Ted Cruz. “She’s trying to do more of the same. And more of the same isn’t working.”

Clinton aides see next week’s debate at Hofstra University as a key moment. The Monday night match-up will finally give voters a chance to compare the candidates side-by-side.

Clinton must communicate the “contrast and choice to voters that are tuning in for the first time,” said spokesman Brian Fallon.

For his part, Trump has begun taking baby steps toward becoming a slightly more traditional candidate, reading off teleprompters, rolling out policy proposals and making overtures to minorities — creating even more uncertainty among Democrats about how he’ll act on the debate stage.

Though aides decline to detail debate preparations, Clinton has built a lot of downtime into her schedule for recent weeks. Then there was the pneumonia episode.

She is holding sessions with experienced Democratic debate experts, including Ron Klain, Karen Dunn and Robert Barnett, all of whom advised Obama. One closely held secret: the identity of the person playing Trump in the sessions.

“In an unpredictable race against an unpredictable candidate, by definition the only thing you can control is what you do,” said Mo Elleithee, a former Clinton aide who’s now head of the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service. “They’re focusing on that.”

While Clinton has been prepping, her team has stuck with its strategy: Define Trump in the summer with a barrage of negative ads.

Clinton’ campaign and allies have spent more than $180 million on TV and radio advertising between mid-June and this week, according to Kantar Media’s political ad tracker. Trump and his supporters spent about $40 million in the same time period.

It’s a strategy that mirrors the one pursued by Obama during his re-election campaign, when his team barraged Mitt Romney through the summer with ads casting him as an out-of-touch plutocrat.

But Clinton, with deep unfavorability ratings of her own, is a far different candidate from Obama. Her team is making a renewed push to ensure turnout from groups who supported the president — young voters, Latinos and African-Americans. But she acknowledges she has work to do, telling young voters in Philadelphia on Monday she understands they “may still have some questions” about her.

Looking to the debates, Clinton says she’s ready for whatever Trump sends her way.

“I am going to do my very best to communicate as clearly and — and fearlessly as I can in the face of the insults and the attacks and the bullying and bigotry that we’ve seen coming from my opponent,” she said on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.” “I understand it’s a contact sport.”

Meanwhile Trump, when finally coming around to the fact Obama was born in the United States, tacked on a dig at his White House rival. It was Clinton, he said, who started the rumor that Obama was born abroad.

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States. Period,” the Republican presidential nominee said last week, before quickly deflecting blame. “Hillary Clinton and her campaign of 2008 started the birther controversy. I finished it.”

But Trump’s new allegation that it was all Clinton’s fault is as untrue as his original lie. The public record over the past decade undermines his attempt to blame the Democratic nominee for the origins of a conspiracy Trump peddled for years.

People in Clinton’s orbit did discuss Obama’s background during their bitter primary struggle in 2008. But as nasty as that campaign got at times, it was not an anything-goes affair. And it appears that when Clinton got wind of smears about Obama’s roots or religion, she either shut down that line of argument or ignored it.

There is no evidence that Clinton herself has ever said Obama wasn’t born in America.

Trump, meanwhile, was for the past five years the primary propagator of the falsehood that Obama was not born in Hawaii in 1961, even though there was no serious question about Obama’s birthplace even before the president produced his birth certificate in 2011.

On Sunday, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway cited three pieces of evidence to support her boss’ claim that Clinton was the original “birther.”

Here’s a closer look at evidence that is dubious at best, fails to tie the falsehood conclusively to Clinton herself and cannot compete with Trump’s yearslong effort to undermine the legitimacy of the nation’s first African-American president:

THE EMAIL

In an interview Sunday with CBS’ “Face The Nation,” Conway offered as a first piece of evidence an email that surfaced about a month before the January 2008 Iowa caucuses. Obama and Clinton, then U.S. senators, were at that time locked in a fierce campaign as stars atop the Democratic presidential field.

Judy Rose, Clinton’s top volunteer in a rural eastern Iowa county, had forwarded the chain email to eight fellow Democrats. It mentioned Obama’s father’s Kenyan ancestry and the father’s Muslim faith. But that email, which became public the following month, stated that “Obama was born in Honolulu, Hawaii.”

The email falsely claimed Obama is a Muslim and equated Islam with support for overthrowing the U.S. government. “The Muslims have said they plan on destroying the U.S. from the inside out, what better way to start than at the highest level,” the email from an anonymous author stated.

Rose quit her unpaid volunteer post and Clinton’s national campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle contacted her counterpart in Obama’s campaign, David Plouffe, to apologize. It was clear, Obama’s team says, that Clinton was not behind the attempted smear.

“Having worked on that campaign, there was no point where we felt that Hillary Clinton was pushing these rumors,” said Tommy Vietor, Obama’s 2008 Iowa campaign spokesman and later a White House communications aide.

Questions about Obama’s place of birth did surface in an anonymous email in April 2008 that was circulated among some die-hard Clinton supporters, as Obama appeared headed toward the presidential nomination.

That email alleged that Obama’s U.S.-born mother was living in Kenya late in her pregnancy, was unable to travel and registered his birth in Hawaii after he was born. There is no evidence Clinton or her campaign team spread it around.

THE MEMO

Conway also cited a memo by Mark Penn, Clinton’s chief pollster and media strategist in the 2008 campaign. It cites Obama’s “Lack of American Roots” as a liability.

“His roots to basic American values and culture are at best limited,” Penn wrote, further suggesting Obama was “not at his center fundamentally American in his thinking and his values.” Penn went on to suggest Clinton draw attention to the idea “without going negative.”

In a race that had become personal and caustic, Clinton rejected out of hand the ideas that Penn did present, Solis Doyle said.

“I’m not saying we didn’t campaign hard against Obama,” she said. “It was a hard-fought, sometimes brutal campaign. But this would have delegitimized his identity. And, to us, that was beyond the pale.”

It is worth noting, too, there is no mention in the strategy proposal of Obama’s birthplace. “We are never going to say anything about his background — we have to show the value of ours,” Penn wrote.

THE ASSOCIATE

By one account, an important unofficial adviser to Clinton did stoke rumors about Obama’s country of birth. Conway cited Clinton associate Sidney Blumenthal meeting the Washington bureau chief for McClatchy newspapers at the time, James Asher, and telling him Obama was born in Kenya.

Blumenthal has denied discussing the subject with Asher, who maintains he met with the Clinton confidant. McClatchy correspondents have said it’s true Asher asked them to look into Obama’s ties to Kenya. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach Asher on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

But there is no dispute that Blumenthal, while close to Clinton, was not officially part of the campaign staff. The McClatchy newspapers found nothing to support the claim that Obama was born in Kenya.

Nor did Clinton’s campaign stir a pot that Trump would tend to for years.

“The ‘birther’ thing was never an issue that mattered in any conversation, rising to the level where we had to address it,” said Paul Tewes, a senior Obama campaign adviser in 2008. “In other words, I don’t believe the Clinton campaign was out there being malicious.”