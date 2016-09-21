Toyama assembly expenses fraud case widens to include speaker

The Toyama Municipal Assembly has accepted the resignations of six of its members, including the speaker, over alleged misuse of political funds.

Speaker Ryuichi Ichida, 61, from the Liberal Democratic Party, submitted his resignation on Tuesday, admitting falsifying and padding the costs of office equipment and improperly receiving a total of ¥220,000 in 2015.

Speaking to reporters, Ichida said that while he did not set out to defraud the public purse, “It’s true that I received money for nothing.”

Two other LDP members in the municipal assembly also handed in their resignations on Tuesday.

The three departures followed six earlier resignations by assembly members. The assembly accepted six of the nine resignations on Wednesday.

A by-election is expected to be held to pick replacements.