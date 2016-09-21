Tokyo Metro to launch left-luggage service

Tokyo Metro Co. is to launch a left-luggage service on a trial basis at Ginza Station in Tokyo in a bid to make shopping easier for tourists.

Priced at ¥500 per bag, the company said the service counter will open on a trial basis for 10 days from Wednesday so that visitors can leave large luggage that cannot be kept in coin lockers.

After examining demand, Tokyo Metro will consider whether to launch the left-luggage service permanently.

The service is envisaged for mostly overseas visitors, although it is also available for anyone.

Duty-free shop operator Laox Co. has already launched a similar service at its flagship store in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, mainly for Chinese tourists.

Collaborating with Shanghai-based online travel site operator Ctrip.Com International Ltd., Laox set up a service counter exclusively for Ctrip users at the Shinjuku outlet and offers services such as storage and domestic and international luggage shipping.

These kinds of efforts are likely to be accelerated to improve the tourist-friendly environment to meet demand from visitors to Japan going into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.