Toyosu market basement areas created for emergency cleanup work

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has come under fresh scrutiny over the bungled Toyosu wholesale food market project amid revelations hollow concrete utility rooms built under the facility were designed to allow for emergency decontamination work.

As debate continues over the future of the site to replace the aging Tsukiji market, minutes from an engineering panel meeting in 2008 show the structures were deliberately left with enough space for heavy machinery to dig up soil and collect groundwater if harmful substances were to be found again.

A senior official confirmed this to Jiji Press, indicating that concerns about possible soil or groundwater contamination date back at least eight years.

The soil at the Toyosu site, on which a Tokyo Gas Co. production plant formerly stood, was contaminated with toxic chemicals including benzene and cyanogen.

Under a relocation plan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government was to remove and decontaminate the top two meters of soil, which was then to be topped off with a 2.5-meter layer of fresh, clean soil.

However, on Sept. 10, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike revealed that the 4.5-meter layer of soil — which was recommended as a remedy by a panel in July 2008 — was missing from under the five main structures at the new market.

According to the minutes, a metropolitan government representative said at a panel meeting in December 2008 that it was “very uncertain” whether it could be ensured that groundwater at any location of the Toyosu site was below environmental limits.

The metropolitan government has so far said that the concrete-walled empty basement structures were created to house piping.

But a senior official has said that the structures were created so that equipment including heavy machinery can access the area. The decision was made without sufficient discussion, the official said.

The revelation is sure to further dent the credibility of the metropolitan government in its handling of the Tsukiji relocation plan, which has been dogged by environmental concerns from the start.

The move has also split fish merchants, a mainstay of the Tsukiji market, in the nearby Chuo Ward, some of whom have expressed serious concerns about relocating to the new site.

The government has so far spent ¥85 billion on pollution control measures at the Toyosu site after discovering the soil contained harmful substances, including benzene.

This month, testing on pools of water in the five utility rooms found that two are tainted with arsenic and chromium at density levels around 10 to 35 percent of the legal limit.

Experts warn that, over time, toxic gas or chemicals might seep to the surface or accumulate in the buildings’ hollow foundations, posing health risks to those working there.

The metropolitan government said the groundwater might have seeped in during heavy rains in August.

Koike has reconvened the expert panel, which will question metropolitan government officials on the history of the problem.

The panel will also examine the safety of the Toyosu site by further analyzing the pool of water in the basement structures and how the water got there, as well as benzene levels in the air.

Metropolitan government officials plan to give Koike an update on their investigation after she returns from Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

As part of a probe into the project, ordered after she won office, a new director-general will be appointed to oversee the project.