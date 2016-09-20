Powerful Typhoon Malakas makes Kyushu landfall

A powerful typhoon made landfall early Tuesday in Kyushu, the Meteorological Agency said.

Typhoon Malakas, the season’s 16th, struck the Osumi Peninsula, Kagoshima Prefecture, shortly after midnight Monday, it said, warning of strong winds, high waves and heavy rain.

Heavy rain had already fallen in some areas on Monday, including precipitation of about 110 mm per hour in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, and in Takanabe, Miyazaki Prefecture.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, the typhoon was heading east-northeast at 30 kph about 40 km southwest of the Sata Cape in Kagoshima.

The storm was packing winds of up to 216 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals near its center.