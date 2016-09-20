Abe vows $2.8 billion in ‘seamless’ aid for refugees, host nations

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday pledged $2.8 billion in aid for refugees and migrants over three years from 2016, vowing to play a “leading role” in global efforts to address what he called “serious” humanitarian crises.

Speaking at the first U.N. Summit for Refugees and Migrants, Abe said the aid is intended to promote “self-reliance” among refugees and spur economic development of host countries in what he called “the humanitarian and development nexus.”

“In short, we provide seamless assistance to both refugees and host communities from emergency assistance to economic development,” Abe said.

“Japan will continue to play a leading role to bring solutions to the refugee and migrant issues by collaborating closely with the international community,” he added.

Abe made the pledge as world leaders vowed in a political declaration to assist more than 65 million refugees and migrants who have fled conflict and disasters in the largest numbers since World War II.

The prime minister warned the world faces an “unprecedented level of refugee and migrant movements,” which amounts to “serious” humanitarian crises in Syria, other parts of the Middle East and elsewhere in the world.

Speaking at the summit on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon called the first summit of its kind “a breakthrough in our collective efforts to address the challenges of human mobility.”

“World leaders came together at the United Nations General Assembly today to adopt the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, which expresses the political will of world leaders to protect the rights of refugees and migrants, to save lives and share responsibility for large movements on a global scale,” Ban said.

Ban also announced the launch of a new campaign called “Together — Respect, Safety and Dignity for All” to counter the rising levels of xenophobia that have arisen with the huge influx of displaced persons fleeing from conflict-ridden countries such as Syria.

Nadia Murad Basee Taha, a Yazidi woman who is a special U.N. ambassador, said, “You must know as leaders that whatever you do will impact either positively or negatively on the lives of simple people.”

In addition to being sexually enslaved by Islamic State fighters, her mother and six brothers were killed.

“You (leaders) decide whether it is to be war or peace. You decide to give hope or suffering.”

The gathering came a day ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama’s Leaders Summit on refugees. It is being hosted with Canada, Ethiopia, Germany, Jordan, Mexico and Sweden, with participating nations expected to make financial and other pledges.

The annual General Assembly debate kicks off on Tuesday with Obama and other presidents and prime ministers set to deliver speeches throughout the week. The debate concludes on Sept. 26.