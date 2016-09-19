Democratic Party, other opposition forces to continue working to scrap security laws

The Democratic Party and three other opposition parties plan to continue working together to scrap the national security laws enacted a year ago.

But it is unclear whether the four-way effort will proceed smoothly, due partly to differences between the DP and the Japanese Communist Party, sources said.

There also are concerns whether the opposition camp’s cooperation will work well in deliberations in the Diet and in the next Lower House election, the sources said.

Last year, the former Democratic Party of Japan, one of the two predecessors of the DP, the JCP and other opposition parties joined forces in trying to block the enactment of the controversial security laws that expand the scope of Self-Defense Forces’ activities abroad and allow Japan to use the right of collective self-defense.

Resistance to the laws has been the biggest factor uniting the opposition parties. They were enacted in September 2015 with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.

In the Upper House election in July, the four parties, which included Seikatsu no To (People’s Life Party) and the Social Democratic Party, succeeded in unifying candidates in all 32 districts where only one seat was up for grabs. The strategy produced results mainly in constituencies in eastern Japan.

DP chief Renho, elected to the top party post last Thursday, clarified her opposition to the security laws and called for their abolition during the internal leadership campaign.

At a news conference after she became DP president, Renho stressed her intention to continue cooperating with the JCP in line with the policy platform of the previous party leadership team, to strengthen the party’s confrontational stance against the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who doubles as LDP leader.

But the four parties’ joint strategy could hit a snag as the Abe government is steadily making moves toward implementation of the legislation. As part of the moves, a Ground Self-Defense Force unit to join the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan in November has started practical training on rescuing foreign troops and others under armed attack.

The DP is calling for the establishment of a new law for strengthening the defense of remote islands. The party is also proposing that the law on response to emergencies around Japan be amended to revive geographical restrictions on the SDF’s activities that were removed under the national security laws.

However, the JCP, Seikatsu no To and the SDP are cautious about the DP’s approach.

Under the circumstances, it remains to be seen to what extent the four opposition parties will be able to deepen their cooperation during the extraordinary Diet session due to open next Mondy, informed sources said.

The parties may face difficulties forming a policy accord that will be necessary for them to promote cooperation in the next Lower House election if the gaps remain over diplomatic and security policies, the sources said.

Some conservative members of the DP are insisting that the party scrap its cooperation with the JCP.

How the DP will respond to the security laws could be a key to the party’s possible return to government, after the DPJ fell from power in December 2012, observers said. The DP was created in March through the merger of the DPJ and Ishin no To (Japan Innovation Party).