Abe to meet Clinton on sidelines of U.N. General Assembly in New York

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was to hold talks Monday with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in New York, the government said.

The meeting, slated to take place at a New York hotel, comes at the request of Clinton, who served as secretary of state in President Barack Obama’s first term, Japanese officials said.

Abe arrived in New York on Sunday for the U.N. General Assembly and related meetings.

He and Clinton are likely to affirm the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance in an increasingly uncertain security situation in Asia, including China’s disputed territorial claims in the South and East China seas and North Korea’s nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches.

If elected, Clinton is expected to continue Obama’s policy of strategic rebalance toward the Asia-Pacific region.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, which Clinton does not support, was also likely to be discussed. The Democratic nominee, a onetime proponent of the trade deal, changed her stance partly as a gesture to supporters of Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders, who said the pact would harm Americans.

Abe has been a vociferous supporter of the trade deal. Related bills are likely to be a priority in the extraordinary Diet session scheduled to open later this month.

Clinton will face Republican nominee Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

Trump has also blasted the TPP, vowing not to support it.

Meanwhile, Trump was scheduled to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Monday. Clinton was also scheduled to meet with el-Sissi.