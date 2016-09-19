Paralympics flag passed to Tokyo as Rio 2016 Games wrap up

The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games wrapped up Sunday with a festive closing ceremony as the city handed over the Paralympic flag to Tokyo, host of the 2020 Games.

During the ceremony at Rio’s Maracana Stadium, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike received the Paralympic flag from International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Chairman Philip Craven and waved it slowly.

Athletes, officials and spectators reveled in Brazilian music and dance performances that wrapped up the 12-day summer sports competition in which 4,333 competitors from 159 countries and territories as well as the refugee team took part.

This was a record-high number of athletes at a Paralympics, even though powerhouse Russia was excluded from the event as the IPC had imposed a blanket ban on athletes from the country at Rio over systematic doping cover-ups.

More than 200 new world records were set, indicating a marked heightening of competitiveness among Paralympians.

Japanese athletes captured 24 medals — 10 silvers and 14 bronzes, but no gold.

The total medal haul increased by eight from the 2012 London Games, but it was the first time that Japan has failed to win a gold medal since it first joined the Paralympics in the 1964 Tokyo Games.

The lack of gold medals poses a significant challenge for Japan four years before it hosts the 2020 Games. Brazil, the 2016 host country, bagged a total of 72 medals, including 14 golds.

Japan Paralympic Committee Chairman Mitsunori Torihara said specific measures need to be worked out toward 2020.

The 2020 Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place in Tokyo between Aug. 25-Sept. 6. The Japanese capital will be the first site ever to host the Paralympics for the second time.

In the closing ceremony, Tokyo made a presentation of the 2020 Games with a video and a performance by dancers with prosthetic legs, highlighting the possibilities of people with disabilities.

In the presentation, images of human letters were displayed to express Japan’s gratitude to the rest of the world for assistance to reconstruction from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which devastated parts of the Tohoku area.

The video looked back at the 1964 Tokyo Games and communicated changes in social attitudes brought about by the Paralympics.