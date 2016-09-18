Supreme Court likely to reject lawsuit on halting U.S. military flights at Atsugi base over noise

In a lawsuit filed by residents over noise pollution at the Atsugi air base, the First Petty Bench of Japan’s Supreme Court excluded a demand for a halt to flights by U.S. military planes from the reasons for accepting the plaintiffs’ appeal against a lower court’s ruling, it was learned Saturday.

This means that chances are high for the top court to uphold district and high court rulings that rejected the demand.

In July last year, the Tokyo High Court recognized that U.S. aircraft carrier-based planes flying to and from the base in Kanagawa Prefecture are the main cause of the noise.

However, the court said the use of the base by U.S. military aircraft is based on the Japan-U.S. security treaty and the bilateral status of forces agreement, adding that it is not assumed that the use of the base would be restricted by the defense minister.

The high court therefore dismissed the residents’ request for the halt to the flights, backing a ruling by the Yokohama District Court.

The Atsugi base is also used by the Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a verdict by the end of this year at the earliest on the high court’s ruling that the government must stop late-night and early morning flights by SDF aircraft and pay compensation over future noise pollution.