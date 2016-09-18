State of Japan’s roads in event of disaster stokes concern among Japanese, survey finds

In the wake of the 3/11 disasters and a series of powerful earthquakes in the Kyushu region in April, a new Cabinet Office survey has highlighted fears over the state of roads in the country.

The survey, released Saturday, found that 53.8 percent of Japanese said they would feel uneasy about roads in their neighborhood if a disaster hit.

The figure was up 3.2 percentage points from the previous survey in 2012, and was particularly high — at 67.0 percent — in Tokyo’s densely populated 23 wards.

Since the powerful March 2011 earthquake and tsunami hit the Tohoku region, there has been a growing need to strengthen and improve roads in preparation for disasters, the transport ministry has said.

This became increasingly clear after a series of large earthquakes rocked Kumamoto Prefecture and the surrounding areas in April. Roads damaged by the quake isolated some local communities and led to delays in the arrival of relief supplies.

With multiple answers allowed, 44.0 percent of respondents said roads should be improved so that evacuations can be safely conducted, while 39.6 percent said highways should be built or improved to ensure smooth relief activities and transportation of goods.

Nearly the same number, 39.2 percent, said power lines should be laid underground to prevent accidents, while 35.1 percent said roads should be reinforced to withstand earthquakes.

Amid the government’s policy of transforming Japan into a more tourism-friendly nation, the survey also asked what kinds of road-related measures would better promote tourism.

With multiple answers allowed, 41.4 percent said parking areas should be increased to reduce traffic congestion and street parking. This was followed by 41.3 percent who called for the installation of easy-to-understand road signs and 37.2 percent who cited the need for further discounts in expressway tolls.

The survey was conducted in July on 3,000 people aged 18 and over nationwide, with 60.5 percent giving valid responses.