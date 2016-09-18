Number of Japanese aged 65 or above hits record high 34.6 million, survey finds

The estimated number of people aged 65 or over in Japan stood at a record high of 34.61 million as of Thursday, accounting for 27.3 percent of the nation’s total population, an Internal Affairs Ministry survey showed Sunday.

The number of elderly men came to 14.99 million, accounting for 24.3 percent of the total male population.

That of women stood at 19.62 million, or 30.1 percent of the female population across the country, with the proportion topping the 30 percent threshold for the first time ever.

The survey results were released ahead of Respect for the Aged Day on Monday, which is a public holiday.

In 2015, Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture each had a net outflow of elderly people. Meanwhile, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures saw their numbers of aged people moving in exceed those of people moving out.

Last year, 7.3 million people aged 65 or over had jobs, increasing for the 12th straight year. They accounted for 11.4 percent of all people with jobs in the country, the highest level on record, the ministry said.

Elderly people with jobs accounted for 21.7 percent of the total number of people in the age group. The proportion was the highest among major countries.

Savings at households with two or more members and headed by elderly people averaged ¥24.3 million in 2015, down by ¥690,000 from the prior year and falling for the first time in three years, due partly to a decrease in time deposits, according to the survey.

Households headed by elderly people spent more than ¥60,000 on average on package tours last year, larger than the amounts spent by households led by people in any other age group. Elderly households also spent relatively large sums of money on supplements and other foods believed to be good for health.

This indicates that elderly people are enjoying their hobbies while taking care of their health, according to the ministry.