U.S. congressional report warns that Russian push for closer ties with Japan could hurt alliances in Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin “has turned to East Asia” to counter diplomatic isolation and explore new markets to help his country’s struggling economy, a U.S. Congressional Research Service report says.

The report says Putin moved to seek new partnerships in East Asia as Moscow’s relationships with the United States and Europe grew “more fraught” because of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and its annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

Russia’s engagement in Northeast Asia could “create mistrust between the United States and its allies Japan and South Korea if those countries’ leaders are drawn closer to Russia,” it said.

“Putin has met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a dozen time,” the report said, pointing out that they are trying to improve bilateral relations and also solve a territorial dispute over four islands that were seized from Japan by Soviet troops in the closing days of World War II.

Russia, hit by falling energy prices as well as sanctions by Western countries, “wants customers for its natural resources,” the report said.

The report also said, “Even as U.S.-Japan security links grow stronger, Abe continues to respond to Putin’s overtures with an eye on balancing China,” whose massive economic and geopolitical presence is the main source of strategic concern for Tokyo and Moscow.

Russia’s move to pursue better relations with East Asian countries “remains a complicating and potentially destabilizing factor for the U.S. policy of rebalancing its security and economic interests to the region,” the report said. It also expressed concern that Russia’s policy toward East Asia could hurt the efficacy of sanctions against it over the Ukraine crisis.

Putin has also moved to shore up maritime ties in the region with China.

On Monday, Russia and China kicked off eight days of naval drills in the South China Sea off southern Guangdong province.

The joint exercises come after a July 12 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that decisively rejected Beijing’s expansive claims to much of the South China Sea. Beijing blasted the ruling, calling it “waste paper,” and has vowed to ignore it.

The joint drills are the fifth of their kind since 2012 but are the first to be held in the South China Sea.

“The nautical synergy … reveals an enduring correlation between geopolitics and maritime strategy. Sino-Russian maritime relationship seems driven by political motivations and a desire to jointly counter U.S. military pressure,” Abhijit Singh, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, wrote in a commentary Friday for the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Strategist blog.