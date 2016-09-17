LDP groups ask Abe for tougher sanctions on North Korea

Two groups from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have submitted to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a request to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea following its fifth nuclear test.

In the request, submitted Friday, the LDP’s Headquarters for North Korean Abductions and Foreign Affairs Division called for requiring permission for sending cash to North Korea.

The groups also sought thorough measures to block trade with North Korea via third countries and expanding the scope of assets to be frozen.

“We need to take steps different from the past, as the threat from North Korea has entered a new phase,” Abe said when he received the request from LDP members including Eriko Yamatani, chairwoman of the headquarters.

The groups also asked the government to ensure that a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution notes North Korea’s human rights violations, including abductions, and that Washington redesignates Pyongyang as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Abe said he has already ordered the Foreign Ministry to make sure the U.N. resolution refers to the abduction issue.