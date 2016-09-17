Lawsuit challenging controversial security laws filed by group at Hiroshima Prefecture court

A group including atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima Prefecture have filed a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of the national security laws enacted last September.

In the suit against the government, filed with Hiroshima District Court on Friday, the group of 165 plaintiffs, which included war veterans, demanded a halt to the mobilization of Self-Defense Forces troops based on the laws and ¥100,000 per person in state compensation.

The plaintiffs claimed that the security laws, which allow the nation to exercise the right to collective self-defense, violate war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution, and Article 96, which stipulates amendment procedures for the Constitution.

The laws also infringe people’s right to live in peace and personal rights, as the exercise of the collective self-defense right creates the risk of attack from other countries, according to the plaintiffs.

“We speak for war victims who died by violence, including my father, an atomic bomb victim,” Haruko Moritaki, 77, head of the plaintiff group, told a press conference after she filed the suit. “This is a duty for those of us living in Hiroshima.”