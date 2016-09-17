Wells Fargo faces customer suit over unauthorized accounts

Wells Fargo & Co. was sued Friday by customers in what may be one of many lawsuits following disclosures that bank employees created unauthorized accounts to boost the bank’s fees.

Three Utah customers sued in federal court, blaming the scandal on the bank’s push to increase the number of accounts held by clients to an average of eight.

“Wells Fargo quotas are difficult for many bankers to meet without resorting to the abusive and fraudulent tactics,” the customers said in their complaint. “Those failing to meet daily sales quotas are approached by management, and often reprimanded and/or told to ‘do whatever it takes’ to meet their individual sales quotas.”

Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in fines and penalties as part of a settlement with federal regulators this month. The San Francisco-based bank didn’t admit or deny wrongdoing as part of that agreement. The bank fired 5,300 workers — about 10 percent of whom were managers — and said it would eliminate sales goals regulators linked to its cross-selling strategy.

A House of Representatives panel is also starting an investigation of the bank amid the growing unauthorized accounts scandal.

The House Financial Services Committee on Friday announced an investigation of the allegedly illegal activity by Wells Fargo employees to meet aggressive sales goals as well as the role of federal regulators in the debacle.

The committee says it will summon Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf to testify at a hearing this month. Stumpf and several regulators will appear before the Senate Banking Committee at a separate hearing on Tuesday.

The House panel also is requesting internal documents from Wells Fargo and the regulators related to the timing and discovery of the sales practices.

The consumer banking giant, which is the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, has fired about 5,300 employees over the sales practices.

Wells Fargo sales employees opened more than 2 million bank and credit card accounts that may have not been authorized by customers, according to the regulators. Money in customers’ accounts was said to have been transferred to these new accounts without their authorization. Debit cards were issued and activated, as well as PINs created, without telling customers.

In some cases, bank employees even created fake email addresses to sign up customers for online banking services, the regulators said.

A group of Democratic senators, led by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, asked Stumpf in a letter dated Thursday whether the bank will claw back top managers’ pay. The lawmakers called out Carrie Tolstedt, who led the unit where the alleged misconduct occurred, saying there seems to be ample justification for recouping at least some of her compensation.

Tolstedt, 56, was head of community banking until July, when the bank announced she was retiring and would be replaced by retail brokerage head Mary Mack. She is described as the “chief sandbagger” in the Utah lawsuit, referring to what it describes as Wells Fargo’s practice of failing to open customer accounts in a timely fashion, instead stockpiling them until the next sales reporting period.

Wells Fargo could recoup about $17 million in unvested shares from Tolstedt, according to an analysis of figures compiled from regulatory filings. Cash and stock she already owns — including about $51 million of shares amassed during her 27-year career and $36 million in previously vested stock options — aren’t eligible, according to the filings.

The plaintiffs in the Utah lawsuits seek to represent other customers in a class action and to recover at least $5 million in damages from the bank.