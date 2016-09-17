Government to probe suspected kickbacks undercutting official prices of imported rice

The Japanese government will investigate a suspected scheme undercutting the official price for imported rice, farm minister Yuji Yamamoto said Friday.

Prices of foreign rice are set through state-run auctions that importers and wholesalers participate in. The auctions are designed to keep prices at certain levels in order to prevent low-priced foreign rice from affecting domestic rice farming.

But it is suspected that foreign rice is traded in the domestic market at lower prices due to kickbacks, called “adjustment money,” paid by importers to wholesalers.

“We will check the results of past auctions as much as possible,” Yamamoto told a news conference. The government plans to question related companies.

To ease farmers’ concerns about a possible surge in rice imports under the planned Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, the government has explained that the auction system will help alleviate the impact on the domestic market.