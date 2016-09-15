Water in Toyosu facilities may be contaminated groundwater

Water on the floors of underground areas of key facilities of the planned Toyosu market probably is groundwater, a team of Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly members said Wednesday.

The Japanese Communist Party team tested the water and found it was strongly alkaline, as is typical of groundwater containing harmful substances, Hajime Sone and other JCP members told a news conference.

Water samples taken during the team’s on-site investigation were sent to an inspection agency. The results will be available around Friday.

“Water does not become so strongly alkaline without any influence of chemical substances,” Sone stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials said the water is believed to be rainwater that somehow got into the areas. An expert suspects the water may be groundwater and might include toxic substances such as benzene.

The metropolitan government will check the water closely and conduct studies to identify where the water came from, the officials said.

The existence of the underground areas was withheld from the public until Saturday, when Gov. Yuriko Koike held an emergency news conference. Koike said that work to lay soil under key facilities at the Toyosu site, such as the fish and vegetable market buildings, had not been carried out.

The Toyosu site is where the aging Tsukiji fish market is to be relocated.

Underground, the key facilities have concrete-covered areas that are largely empty aside from pipes. The facilities were supposed to stand on fresh soil to block toxic substances from reaching the surface, except for areas underground.

Soil at the Toyosu site, where a Tokyo Gas Co. plant used to stand, had been contaminated with benzene and other substances. To ensure safety, the metropolitan government removed a layer of soil 2 meters thick and laid a 4.5-meter layer of fresh soil.

But no such fresh soil was laid under the five key facilities. In three of the five facilities, the floors of the underground areas were covered with water.

“Rainwater may have entered, as some exterior work is not finished,” a metropolitan government official said.

A former head of the Japan Association on the Environmental Studies, Akio Hata, who has studied soil contamination at the Toyosu site, said the water may be groundwater.

If highly volatile benzene is contained in the water, the gas may get inside the buildings above, Hata warned.

The metropolitan government spent ¥85.8 billion ($845 million) on soil decontamination work. In addition, it had long said that all of the Toyosu site had been covered with fresh soil.

Koike instructed metropolitan government staffers to fully investigate the water and determine how it got inside by Sept. 21, when she will return from a trip to Brazil to attend the closing ceremony of the Rio Paralympic Games.

The metropolitan assembly will hold a regular session from Sept. 28 to Oct. 13. The Toyosu issue will be a main topic, as well as a ¥12.6 billion supplementary budget mainly to tackle nursery shortages and an ordinance to halve Koike’s pay.