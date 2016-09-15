Sagamihara massacre suspect’s mental health treatment insufficient: report

Mass murder suspect Satoshi Uematsu was insufficiently treated for mental health issues about five months before he allegedly went on a stabbing rampage at a care home in July, a health ministry report has found.

A team, led by Seijo University professor Teruyuki Yamamoto, reached the conclusion in an interim report, noting problems with the responses by Kitasato University East Hospital, where the suspect was involuntarily hospitalized in February, and the Sagamihara Municipal Government, which failed to provide medical support.

Uematsu, 26, allegedly killed 19 people and injured 26 others at the Tsukui Yamayuri-en care facility for people with disabilities in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, in the worst mass murder case in Japan since the war.

The report found the hospital failed to provide ongoing medical support to Uematsu, who used to work at the care home where he allegedly carried out the attack, the report said.

“Enabling patients to receive continuous support and live in the community without isolation would help prevent a recurrence of similar incidents,” Yamamoto told a news conference. “Measures based on a systematic approach are indispensable.”

Noting that the hospital diagnosed Uematsu as having cannabis-induced psychosis, the team said that condition alone was unlikely to have led him to the idea of murdering the disabled.

Prior to his hospitalization, Uematsu had submitted to the speaker of the Diet’s Lower House a letter describing plans to attack care facilities and explaining his desire to kill people with disabilities, which he had also shared with friends.

The report said that had the hospital conducted psychological tests, it might have come to a different diagnosis and treatment plan.

The hospital also failed to adequately explain to Uematsu’s parents the need for him to live with his family, although it did recognize the importance of family support after his return home from the hospital, according to the report.

When terminating his mandatory hospitalization, the hospital reported in writing to the Sagamihara Municipal Government that his symptoms had disappeared, without attaching a comment about the support needed to prevent him from using cannabis again.

The municipal government did not consider extending any further medical support, as it believed Uematsu would live with his parents in Hachioji, western Tokyo, near Sagamihara, according to the report.

The team concluded that these responses by the hospital and the municipal government were insufficient.

Among other major problems were the hospital’s failure to follow-up after Uematsu missed an appointment, and the Sagamihara Municipal Government’s failure to provide the necessary information to the Hachioji Municipal Government, citing privacy provisions.

The team will make recommendations in a final report to be released this autumn.