Giant invasive fish lurks in Nagoya Castle moat

They slip away each time. Two large alligator gars, nonnative carnivorous fish, have evaded capture in the vast moat of Nagoya Castle ever since the first one was found lurking there seven years ago.

A second one was spotted in the depths three years ago.

Experts say the fish have likely damaged the moat ecosystem and could present dangers beyond it, as the waterway is connected to a nearby river. Both fish are around 1.5 meters long.

Indigenous to North America, the alligator gar is one of the world’s largest freshwater fish, growing to nearly 3 meters. With hard scales and sharp teeth, they look like alligators and are said to prey on carp, turtles and ducks.

Young alligator gars are popular as aquarium fish. They are inexpensive and were imported in large numbers in the 1980s.

Some that outgrew their tanks were dumped in the wild. The fish in the moat are likely examples of that.

The Nagoya council for biodiversity protection, which is responsible for surveying and preserving nature in the city, has tried many times to capture the pair.

Struggling to narrow down the search area in the castle moat, which is about 60 meters wide and loops around the castle to a length of some 1.8 km, the group waited for sighting reports and then lowered nets, but it never nabbed the intruders.

The Nagoya Castle management office says the moat is an important aquatic habitat. It houses catfish and other creatures not often found in urban settings.

Moreover, the moat is connected to the Horikawa River, which runs through central Nagoya.

Yoshinori Taniguchi, assistant professor of animal ecology at Nagoya-based Meijo University’s Faculty of Science and Technology, is worried about adverse effects the alien fish may cause to the local ecosystem. The alligator gars’ territory “may spread to other water areas through the Horikawa River and they may propagate,” Taniguchi said.

Alligator gars have a poor sense of smell and only feed on prey that happens to be nearby, according to Hijiri Yamanaka, a 43-year-old company worker in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, who said he caught one once in the Mississippi River.

“I suggest draining some water from the moat so that the fish can be sighted easily, then creating a feeding place and setting a net there,” Yamanaka said.

But the castle office is reluctant to do that.

“We’ve never drained the water in the past,” an official said. “We aren’t sure about the potential effect on the castle’s stone walls.”

Officials are stumped for a solution.

In March, the Environment Ministry named the alligator gar as a possible addition to the list of invasive alien species. It plans to make the designation in 2018, whereupon the fish would be declared hazardous to native species.

Once designated, the alligator gar will be banned as a new pet and aquariums that want to put specimens on display will have to submit an application.