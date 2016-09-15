Japanese firms wage war on sweaty ‘smell harassment’

Got stinky colleagues? Japan has a seminar for that.

After a long, sweaty summer, some firms in a nation renowned for its cleanliness are declaring all out war on an office plague known as sumehara (smell harassment).

Telling a colleague they stink is touchy stuff, of course.

But personal care product maker Mandom says it has the answer for firms worried about hurting someone’s feelings: “smell care” seminars.

Japanese media have picked up the scent on this anti-odor battle, reporting that about 40 employees from mobile giant SoftBank Corp. recently attended a session on what causes body odor and how to avoid it.

Smell harassment joins a long list of other office complaints, including alcohol harassment (coercing a colleague to drink) and karaoke harassment (forcing someone to sing against their will).

In response to the national crisis, eyewear chain Owndays has reportedly created a list of odor regulations for staff amid concerns that poor hygiene could hurt sales.

The culprits include sweaty, chain-smoking salarymen, a colleague doused in perfume, and that guy who ate too much breath-destroying garlic at lunch.

Mandom insists the seminars can gently teach offenders to change their ways and create a more tolerant office.

“Better understanding the mechanism behind and nature of those smells should lead to increased tolerance,” said Mandom’s Miyuu Sato.

Intensive research found a whopping 90 percent of Japanese men emit odors noticeable to others nearby, Sato said.

But the anti-odor firm is also clear on where to draw the line: bullying smelly colleagues into a shower is not the answer.

“Bodily smells are not always a bad thing and they don’t always bother people,” Sato said.

“Odors are a person’s unique characteristic.”