Record-high 9.5% of male government, state-affiliated agency ranks took child care leave in 2015

Male officials of the central government and government-affiliated independent administrative agencies who took child care leave accounted for 9.5 percent in fiscal 2015, the highest proportion since the leave system was introduced for those raising children in 1992, a government survey showed Tuesday.

Compared with the previous year, the figure rose 4 percentage points, the National Personnel Authority said.

Under the current rule, full-time state government workers are allowed to take child care leave until their children turn 3 years old. The independent agencies, quasi-government bodies, follow suit.

Male government and quasi-government officials, who previously believed child care leave should be taken by women, seem to have come round to thinking that men can also concentrate on taking care of their children, an official of the authority said.

All child-rearing female officials took such leave in the year that ended in March.

In terms of the length of child care leave, more than 30 percent of women took over 12 months to 24 months, while more than 60 percent of men took less than a month.

The government aims to raise the proportion of child care leave taken by male workers to 13 percent in both public and private sectors by 2020.