Pew poll finds 80% of Japanese fear possible clash with China over Senkakus

Eighty percent of Japanese polled have expressed concern that rising tensions between Japan and China over a group of Japanese-controlled islets in the East China Sea could lead to military conflict, according to a survey released Tuesday.

Of the total, 35 percent of the respondents said they are “very concerned” and 45 percent “somewhat concerned” about China’s attempts to undermine Japan’s administration of the Senkaku Islands, said the survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based think tank.

Last month, China sent a record number of government ships, as many as 15, and about 300 fishing boats close to the islands. And even after a Sept. 6 meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, four Chinese government vessels intruded into Japanese waters around the islets on Sunday, prompting an official protest from Tokyo.

The islands, located about 400 km west of Okinawa’s main island, are claimed by China and Taiwan, which call them Diaoyu and Tiaoyutai, respectively.

The survey found the Chinese are less worried about the situation surrounding the islands, with 18 percent being “very concerned” and 41 percent “somewhat concerned.”

“Notably, intense concern among the Japanese about a potential conflict is about twice that found among the Chinese,” it said.

According to the survey, 53 percent of Japanese respondents believe Japan has apologized enough for the country’s wartime acts, up from 40 percent in a 2006 survey.

Over the last 10 years, the proportion of the public that believes Japan has not apologized sufficiently has dropped to 23 percent from 44 percent, it said.

Such sentiment appears to have reflected Abe’s upholding of Japan’s past apologies over its wartime actions as “unshakable” in a statement he issued last August to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II.

While expressing “deep remorse” over the war, the Abe statement referred to “heartfelt apology” to the people in other parts of Asia for suffering caused by Japan’s “aggression” and “colonial rule,” retaining four key phrases used in a 1995 landmark statement issued by then-Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama.

However, 77 percent of Chinese respondents said Japan has not adequately expressed regret and such Chinese sentiment has largely unchanged since 2006, according to the survey.

Only 10 percent believe Japan has apologized enough, it said.

The Pew Research Center conducted the survey from April 6 to May 29, covering a total of 7,618 respondents in four Asian nations — China, Japan, Australia and India.

It showed 79 percent of respondents in Australia expressed positive sentiment about Japan, compared with 52 percent for China. Forty-four percent in India have a favorable view of Japan, against 31 percent for China.