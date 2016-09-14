NTT firm taps AI to work romance hotline

NTT Resonant Inc., the operator of Japanese web portal goo, said this week it has started a service using artificial intelligence to provide love-life advice.

The corevo AI developed by the NTT group will answer questions related to love affairs asked through Oshiete goo, a user-driven question-and-answer community site.

By analyzing more than 30 million questions and answers previously submitted by users, corevo will find out appropriate advice and convey it with human-like expressions.

AI technology has “strength in quickly providing different answers customers are seeking,” said Masahiro Wakai, president and chief executive officer of NTT Resonant.

Wakai said the company intended to utilize the technology in areas other than love.

Q&A services are a popular feature of web portals. Yahoo Japan Corp. has also started a service in which Watson, an AI technology developed by International Business Machines Corp., gives answers to questions related to romance.